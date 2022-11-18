Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
At $11 a share and 10x earnings, Celestica is an ‘out of this world’ holiday bargain. Viavi will have exposure to growing end markets tied to a global 5G buildout that has only just begun. AGNC’s third quarter report showed earnings increased year-over-year and beat the consensus.
ValueWalk
Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Tesla is now trading at October 2020 levels after opening sharply lower Monday. That move followed news of a recall due to a software problem affecting taillights. Earlier this month, shares sank to a new low after CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares to partly finance his purchase of Twitter.
ValueWalk
Bitcoin Isn’t Digital Gold… Or At Least Not Yet, Anyway
Crypto enthusiasts have long touted bitcoin as digital gold, but an analysis of the cryptocurrency’s performance versus those of other assets shows that it hasn’t really earned that status yet. One thing that’s still lacking is a widespread market perception of crypto assets as a store of value.
ValueWalk
The S&P 500’s Fake Breakdown
S&P 500 bears couldn‘t follow through, and the bond market downswing looks tired – starting off a risk-on base, never quite flipping risk-off. Perhaps best of all, tech saved its bullets, and is ready to join when TLT comes back and erases Friday‘s modest decline on low volume.
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In October 2022
After months of dismal performance, the U.S. stock market climbed in October, with the energy sector recording the largest increase. Increase in prices for heating oil, gas oil and unleaded gasoline helped to offset the fall in the price of natural gas. All major energy stocks performed well last month,...
ValueWalk
Five Bargain Funds For Black Friday
Will we look back and think investing now was like picking up a bargain?. If so, what are some potential options to consider. With the Black Friday sales coming up, here are five funds that have had challenging periods of performance, but that the analysis team continue to have conviction in.
ValueWalk
UK Retail Sales Top Estimates, Dollar Index Strengthens
UK retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in October, compared to expectations of 0.3%. Dollar index has stabilised around 106.5 following strong US retail sales and hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Hundreds of staff quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s demands. Brent crude set to end the week sharply lower on tough...
ValueWalk
Market Timing Makes Stock Investing Rational
Rationality is about making informed choices. You could just eat whatever you feel like eating. But, if you are rational, you consider the effect that what you eat will have on your long-term health. You don’t always choose the most healthy option. The rational thing is to permit yourself...
ValueWalk
Stock Exchange: What Is A Point In The Stock Market?
Do you know what a point is in stocks? If not, don’t worry; many people don’t. In fact, it’s such a confusing term that even financial professionals sometimes have trouble explaining it. But today, we’re going to break down everything you need to know about points in stocks so you can make wise investments for your future.
In US, inflation sparks tough Thanksgiving meal sacrifices
Sandra White normally has turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. - 'Had to really cut back' - The turkey is not the only component of a classic Thanksgiving meal that is more pricey.
ValueWalk
QYLD – Want To Get A 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF yields more than 10%. The ETF tracks the CBOE NASDAQ 100 Buy-Write Index with Full Replication. While attractive, the yield comes with risks that include capital erosion. If you want to invest in covered calls the Global X Funds NASDAQ 100 ETF...
ValueWalk
Electric Vehicle Markets & Technologies On The Road To 2023
It has been another momentous year for electric vehicle markets and technologies, with major policy developments, sales growth, and landmark models set to enter the market. China has thrown down the gauntlet once again in the automotive sector, with record EV sales approaching 5 million a year. The dual-credit system – two types of credit that must be accumulated to avoid penalties – is a primary driver.
ValueWalk
Gold Price Formed A Bearish Star, And It’s Not Even Christmas Yet
Last week was full of events, but the most important one clarified after Friday’s closing bell – gold formed a reversal “shooting star” candlestick. The implications are just as you think they are. After a sharp run-up, the rally has run its course, and the yellow metal is now about to slide again.
Comments / 0