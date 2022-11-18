Pergear has announced a new $129 35mm f/1.4 full-frame manual focus lens for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L mounts. The company says this new all-metal full-frame lens is designed with a “compact and stylish” form factor that retro camera enthusiasts will appreciate. And while it is designed for full-frame systems, it can also be used with APS-C models where it will offer a 52.5mm equivalent focal length. The 35mm lens has a minimum focusing distance of 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) and provides a 63.2-degree angle of view which the company says will produce a distinct look that is perfect for still-life, close-ups, street, and travel photography.

23 HOURS AGO