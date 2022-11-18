Read full article on original website
Panasonic to ‘Shift’ Camera Business to Focus on Mirrorless Video
Facing business units that it does not believe are expected to grow, Panasonic’s CEO says it will shift its business to focus on mirrorless video cameras. As reported by Japanese publication Newswitch — and spotted by Digicame Info — Akira Toyoshima, the president of Panasonic, says that the company is shifting away from some existing television and camera businesses that are not showing signs of growing significantly moving forward.
Insta360’s Flagship X3 Firmware Update Adds Pre-Recording Mode
Insta360 has released a new firmware update for its flagship X3 action camera that adds a new pre-recording mode, which allows users to capture footage prior to actually starting the recording, in addition to expanded framerate options. The update primarily features the new pre-recording mode, but Insta360 has also improved...
Photographer Turns Slide Projector Into a Arduino-Powered Digitizer
For those with family members who grew up in the 1980s (or earlier), a slide projector was a pretty common way to share and show images before the internet was a thing. But these days, finding a way to get people to sit and view these images in a dark room with you is even harder than finding a functional projector. To covert his old 35mm slides to digital, photographer Scott Lawrence built a custom digitizing system based on a slide projector.
Pergear’s New 35mm f/1.4 is a Manual Full-Frame Lens for Multiple Mounts
Pergear has announced a new $129 35mm f/1.4 full-frame manual focus lens for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L mounts. The company says this new all-metal full-frame lens is designed with a “compact and stylish” form factor that retro camera enthusiasts will appreciate. And while it is designed for full-frame systems, it can also be used with APS-C models where it will offer a 52.5mm equivalent focal length. The 35mm lens has a minimum focusing distance of 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) and provides a 63.2-degree angle of view which the company says will produce a distinct look that is perfect for still-life, close-ups, street, and travel photography.
The DJI O3 Air Unit is a Compact, Lightweight Camera for FPV Drones
DJI has announced the O3 Air Unit: a small, lightweight, $229 FPV camera and transmission module system for high-performance FPV drones. While DJI has two of its own pre-built first-person view (FPV) drones — both the aptly named FPV and the newer and more affordable Avata — the O3 Air Unit is designed to support any other custom FPV drone, similar to GoPro’s approach to the space with its Hero10 Black Bones. It features a Type 1/1.7 sensor that can shoot at up to 4K at 60 frames per second through its super-wide 155-degree field of view.
Picsart AI Image Generator Being Used to Make a Million Images a Day
In just 20 days since it was launched, Picsart users are creating more than a million images a day with the company’s text-to-image generator. The company will begin rolling out the feature to Android users today. Since it was announced on November 2, the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) generator has...
Fujifilm Sued for Falsely Advertising X-Pro3 as Having ‘Reliable Durability’
Fujifilm is the subject of a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company falsely advertises its X-Pro3 as having “reliable durability” despite using “defective ribbon connector cables.”. Photographer Jethro Inong has filed the class-action complaint in New York and alleges that the Fujifilm X-Pro3 is not “durable, capable...
How to Download Photos from iCloud
With Apple’s iCloud, it’s easy to download photos from your online photo library to any device. If you own an iPhone, iPad, or Mac this can be set up to happen automatically. From a Windows computer, there are a few more steps required and the same is true for an Android phone or tablet.
Sabrent’s Nano V2 External SSD is Tiny, Rugged, Fast, and High Capacity
Sabrent has announced the Rocket Nano V2, its second-generation external solid-state drive (SSD) that features capacities of up to 4TB and transfer speeds of up to 1,500 MB/s. The Nano V2 is positioned as a pocket-sized SSD — 2.85 by 1.3 by 0.6 inches and weighing 1.75 ounces (54 grams) — capable of providing the speeds necessary to reliably edit 8K video despite only using USB-C and not Thunderbolt. The main selling point is the combination of size and capacity, as the Nano V2 is half the size of a standard credit card and hold capacities of up to 4TB.
