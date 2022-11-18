Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Action Bronson Launches Baklava Flea Market for Apparel, Art and More
Multifaceted artist Action Bronson is gearing up to launch another creative endeavor with his own digital marketplace, Baklava Flea Market. The Queens New York rapper is known for his gritty sound featuring heavy punchlines and unique ‘90s hip-hop inspired wordplay. Outside of music, Bronson is a well-known food enthusiast with multiple food related collaboration launches, from ice cream to his own olive oil. Bonson also travels around New York on adventures to find the best food on his show F*ck Thats Delicious. As a creative, Bronson too, has delved into painting and fine art which can be seen as recent album covers and on his Instagram.
hypebeast.com
KAWS Drops "THE PROMISE" Vinyl Figure and Print
Following the unveiling of his “THE PROMISE” public art installation at Qatar Museum’s Dadu Gardens, KAWS is dropping a new set of vinyl figures and posters for collectors. The grandiose figures standing in the Dadu Gardens are depicted as two KAWS COMPANION figures in grey and appears...
hypebeast.com
Almine Rech Presents 'Dialogues' Group Exhibition in Paris
Showcasing paintings and sculptures by Don Brown, Carlos Jacanamijoy and Karel Appel, amongst others. Fresh off an exhibition on legendary American artist Alexander Calder, Almine Rech Paris is showcasing a new group exhibition entitled Dialogues. The show provides the viewer with a series of dualities, where there is a noticeable...
hypebeast.com
The Collectivist Exhibition Champions Young British Artists
Presenting 15 rising creatives coming together to celebrate unity in Britain. The U.K. is jam-packed full of talent across the country, with designers, artists and young creatives continuing to thrive in the U.K. due to its extensive cultural pool, international affiliations, and artistic hubs that push them to their highest potential.
hypebeast.com
James Jean Taps Into the Art of Tapestry With ‘White Tiger’
Gallery All has announced the release of Taiwanese-American artist, James Jean’s latest artwork, White Tiger — a custom rug that spans the width of 250cm x 173cm in height and is composed of New Zealand wool and Chinese silk. With White Tiger, James Jean conveys a different side...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Shows off $500,000 USD 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone knows how to celebrate in style. In light of the conclusion of the U.S. portion of his Twelve Carat Tour, Posty has dropped half a million dollars on an iced-out pinky ring. TMZ has reported that Post Malone enlisted celebrity jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers to...
hypebeast.com
Horror Meets Humor in Dumbgood’s ‘American Psycho’ Capsule Collection
Back with another pop culture collab, Dumbgood just released an exclusive crossover with the cult classic horror film American Psycho. Starring Patrick Bateman, the villain protagonist as portrayed by Christian Bale, Dumbgood translates aspects of the character’s wardrobe alongside iconic imagery from the film into its apparel collection. From T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, and anoraks to matching sweats and blankets, eye-catching prints and phrases that reference the cult classic adorn every piece.
hypebeast.com
HUF Pays Homage to Chocolate Skateboards Roots With Crailtap Collaboration
HUF partners with Crailtap to release a collection that pays homage to the foundation of skateboard style. Based in Torrance, CA, Crailtap Distribution stands as an umbrella for multiple iconic skate brands, including Girl, Chocolate Skateboarding, and Four Star Clothing. In the early ’90s, these brands crafted the uniform look that created the foundation of skateboard style skaters wore at that time.
hypebeast.com
Marni Releases Vol.1 of SS23 Collection
This past September during NYFW, Marni headed to New York City for its Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Although it was just a few short months ago, the brand has now released Vol.1 of the new SS23 collection. Marking the Milan-based house’s first showing in The Big Apple, the Manhattan Bridge...
hypebeast.com
PICANTE Revels in Outdoor Beauty for New PEAKS Collection
Since its inception, London-based label PICANTE has oriented its approach to evolving contemporary menswear. In continuing this mission, the brand is veering into nature’s beauty with its new PICANTE PEAKS collection. Even though the collection is fit for outdoor activities, it still possesses PICANTE’s signature cozy aesthetic. Inspired by...
hypebeast.com
PALY Unveils FW22 Lookbook “Hollywood Is Hell”
Brought to you by Fucking Awesome’s former designer, PALY is an up-and-coming label that offers unisex apparel with a rebellious spirit. In their Fall/Winter 2022 collection “Hollywood Is Hell,” it’s evident that PALY sought inspiration from its mesmerization in subcultures, music, as well as fragments of the old Hollywood. These notions and images, which PALY refer to as “dreams and nightmares” are then repurposed to adorn the brand’s punkish and retro ready-to-wear pieces.
hypebeast.com
Nas and Hit-Boy Unveil Music Video for ‘King’s Disease III’ Cut “Michael & Quincy”
Nas and Hit-Boy are paying homage to two musical legends — Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones — in their latest music video. Directed by Sarah McColgan, the “Michael & Quincy” visual sees the rapper-producer duo in a montage of clips around the city, from biking down the street to rapping in front of a luxury car covered in a plastic sheet.
hypebeast.com
In4mation's 20th-Anniversary Capsule Lauds the Brand's Hawaiian Heritage
Celebrating two decades in business, Hawaii streetwear imprint In4mation has revealed a limited-edition 20th-anniversary capsule collection, comprised of three heritage-inspired designs. At the center of the range, In4mation introduces the FYI Letterman Jacket, a varsity-style silhouette that features detailed embroidery and chenille patches that pay homage to the brand’s design...
hypebeast.com
A Glimpse of “Tomie” in the Latest ‘Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ Teaser
Netflix has shared a new teaser for Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, an upcoming anime series based on 20 of Junji Ito’s iconic horror manga works. The latest teaser focused on one of the stories within Ito’s Tomie, titled Tomie: Photo. Among Junji Ito’s many works, Tomie...
hypebeast.com
nanamica Reunites With DOE for a Joint FW22 Capsule Collection
Teaming up again, DOE and nanmica will be launching a joint Fall/Winter 2022 collection that combines both labels’ design philosophies. Combining DOE’s brand concept of “gathering of like-minded individuals,” and nanamica’s name, which signifies “House of the Seven Seas,” the collaboration promotes an extended belief of the “gathering of like-minded individuals under the seven seas.” To unite this partnership, every piece in the collection is marked with co-branding that stars the Kanji character for “seven” of nanamica, incorporated into the center of DOE’s signature square logo.
hypebeast.com
The DAYZ x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus 80 is a Tweed-Lover's Dream
Following its three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance, Taiwan-based retailer INVINCIBLE is joining forces with. and Japanese concept store DAYZ, owned by Masafumi Watanabe. The collaboration is centered around the Campus 80 silhouette, bringing it to fruition through an all-over tweed construction that channels elegance at every step. The...
hypebeast.com
Converse By You Taps LAIKA to Deliver a New Customizable Chuck 70 Hi Initiative
LAIKA — the American stop-motion animation studio — has delved into the realm of sneaker collaborations before with the likes of Nike, and now it’s transferring its creative energy to Converse. In a similar fashion to Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF WANG imprint, LAIKA is the latest imprint to be featured as part of the Converse By You initiative, and this will allow customers to personalize the classic Chuck 70 Hi with graphics from some of most notable films.
hypebeast.com
Sam Stewart Disguises Outdoor Furniture Set as Simple Garden Shed
For his latest commission, designer Sam Stewart was tasked with creating a table for a client who wanted to make the most of their own outdoor space. It’s no secret that having your own garden in New York City is somewhat of a miracle. Even if you’re blessed with some outdoor space, it’s often on the tighter side – a slither of a balcony, or a tiny patch of grass. In the case of Stewart’s client, their NOHO townhouse features a small patio out back. A key factor for the designer was to ensure space was saved so that guests didn’t have to clumsily navigate it when heading outside.
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Announces First Album in Six Years, 'Herbert'
After a six-year wait, a new Ab-Soul album is finally on the way. The Top Dawg Entertainment staple is officially set to release his fifth studio album Herbert on December 16. Aptly named after the artist, whose legal name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, the upcoming record is described as “a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality.” A press release also notes that Ab-Soul suffered through “a series of unspeakable tragedies,” which allowed him to finish “the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”
hypebeast.com
DJ Khaled Is Inviting You to Spend the Night in His Iconic Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is mostly known for being a master in the studio and cooking up Billboard chart anthems with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But away from the music, he’s also recognized as one of the most prominent sneaker collectors in the game as he’s often shown off his impressive sneaker closet in one of his Miami homes. And to share a bit of his footwear haven with the fans, he’s now opening up his abode and giving folks a chance to stay in this iconic space through Airbnb.
Comments / 0