WTVC
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
wpln.org
TennCare to begin dental coverage for all 1.7M of its members starting in January
TennCare officials say they’re on track to provide dental coverage to all members starting Jan. 1. The state’s Medicaid agency is one of the last in the country to cover dental work for adults. Tennessee had already expanded dental benefits to pregnant people. The new benefits will cover...
WTVC
Can Hamilton County 3rd graders pass a required reading test? UTC students aim to help
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Under a new state law third graders in Tennessee are now required to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. As the state's new literacy retention rate continues to work its way into classrooms, we're asking how tutors aim to help students overcome this new challenge.
WTVC
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WTVC
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
WTVC
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
WTVC
THP encourages child safety with car seat check event at Bass Pro Shop in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — With the return of the holiday season, Tennessee State Troopers are encouraging people to keep their children safe while driving and to know the laws when it comes to car seats. Tennessee and Georgia Highway Patrol Officers worked together in a car seat check event. The...
WTVC
Early runoff voting starts Saturday in Ga., but not for any counties in our viewing area
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is a go for voters in Georgia's Senate runoff race -- but not for any of the northwest Georgia counties in our viewing area. On Monday, a Georgia appeals court denied the state's request to stop in-person early voting this Saturday, letting stand a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day.
WTVC
The STAR Center donated Switch Adapted Toys to Children's Hospital at Erlanger
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Switch adapted toys provide a motivation for children to learn about cause and effect and develop motor control skills. The switch gives the child an opportunity to control the toy and play independently. The toys also promote the child’s motor development, cognitive development, language and social interaction skills.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
WTVC
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
WTVC
Top of Santa's Nice List: Chattanooga woman secures gifts for thousands of senior citizens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One Chattanooga woman is making it her mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Turns out, being on the top of Santa's nice...
WTVC
Bio One is here to help with mold
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Michael Kishigian talks about how mold is more common and dangerous than expected. Bio One is here to help with any hazardous cleanup and decontamination needs. Stay connected with Bio One Chattanooga. (423) 902-9858. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
East TN schools got $500 million in COVID-19 funds, and now they're spending it on much-needed repairs
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For decades, East Tennessee schools have struggled to keep up with the costs of maintenance. Parents, students and teachers have complained about leaky roofs, crowded classrooms and outdated technology. The solutions often came with million-dollar price tags that districts simply can't afford. Then, East Tennessee...
WTVC
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
MCSO: Deputies searching for inmate worker who escaped in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff said an inmate escaped on Friday. They said Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker on Friday when he stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger truck with Tennessee license plates reading "021BFVH" and drove away.
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
