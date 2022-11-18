ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 2

WTVC

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

The STAR Center donated Switch Adapted Toys to Children's Hospital at Erlanger

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Switch adapted toys provide a motivation for children to learn about cause and effect and develop motor control skills. The switch gives the child an opportunity to control the toy and play independently. The toys also promote the child’s motor development, cognitive development, language and social interaction skills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Bio One is here to help with mold

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Michael Kishigian talks about how mold is more common and dangerous than expected. Bio One is here to help with any hazardous cleanup and decontamination needs. Stay connected with Bio One Chattanooga. (423) 902-9858. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home

DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
DECATUR, TN
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN

