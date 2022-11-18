ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas zaps Kent State to start season 4-0

By E. Wayne
 4 days ago

Samara Spencer had 22 points and Erynn Barnum added 20 to lift Arkansas to an 80-59 win over Kent State on Thursday .

With the victory, the Razorbacks have begun the season 4-0 for the first time since 2019.

Arkansas never had real trouble against Kent State, leading for 38 of the game’s 40 minutes. A 13-2 run to start the second quarter gave the Razorbacks an 18-point lead and finished things early.

Barnum has scored 20 points in back-to-back games after she netted a career high against Tulsa. Spencer’s 20-point game is the fourth of her career.

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors picked up the 100th win of his career, making him the fourth Razorbacks women’s basketball coach to reach that threshold.

The Hogs are back in action Sunday at Little Rock.

