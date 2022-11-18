Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
okcfox.com
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
okcfox.com
Decertation Fun With What's Going On
Get out and have some fun, from Arts, Native History, and a Blood Drive with chances to win a sweet reward. It's What's Going On In the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look...
okcfox.com
Petra's Massage Therapy: HIFU
It's big in Hollywood the HIFU treatment and now it's right here in OKC. Call Petra's Massage Therapy and Weight Loss Clinic at 405-205-4876. They are located at 7200 North May. Find them online at PetrasMassage.com or on Facebook @Petra's Massage Therapy. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETRA'S MASSAGE THERAPY...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits OSU-OKC Fire Academy
Malcolm Tubbs visits the OSU-OKC Fire Academy to learn how to be a firefighter. He talked with instructor James Herman to learn what it takes to become a firefighter.
okcfox.com
Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on April 1
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Country star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to the Paycom Center in 2023. Chesney is set to perform at the arena on Saturday, April 1. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini. "I Go Back 2023 is going to...
okcfox.com
OU students serve the needs of the community making sure no one is hungry for the holiday
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation according to the state's regional food bank. Students at OU are spending the holiday week making sure their classmates and teachers have a meal to be thankful for. Nitin Rangu has moved up the ranks at...
okcfox.com
Norman Animal Welfare's longest resident finds forever home after 261 days in shelter
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Animal Welfare said goodbye to its longest resident on Monday after she found her forever home. The shelter had Cora in their care for 261 days while trying to find the perfect home for her. And on Monday, Norman Animal Welfare found Cora's hero.
okcfox.com
36th Annual Peace Festival returns to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - After a two year cancelation due to COVID, the 36th Annual Peace Festival has returned. This festival highlights groups involved with justice and social issues. On Saturday, there were about 60 groups hoping to educate and collaborate with each other. This year, they have an international...
okcfox.com
OKC Animal Welfare hosts adoption event in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - OKC Animal Welfare was in Midwest City on Saturday finding forever homes for pups. They were outside PetSmart showing how amazing and loveable these dogs are. OKC Animal welfare is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will let you take animals home...
okcfox.com
OKCFD rescue eight construction workers trapped in commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire where workers were reportedly trapped. The fire is near SW 36th and Meridian. Firefighters received reports of flames coming through the roof and eight construction workers being trapped in the building by the growing fire.
okcfox.com
DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo welcomes Asian elephant after relocation from Fort Worth
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a new male Asian elephant to its animal family. Bowie, a 9-year-old male, is arriving at the Oklahoma City Zoo from the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas. The recommendation for Bowie to be relocated to Oklahoma City...
okcfox.com
Take It Off Tuesday: Mindful Eating
Starla Robinson, registered dietician from the Oklahoma City County Health Department, is here to help us pump the brakes and get more mindful about eating. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org. Check out our sponsors website: HomelandStores.com. **This segment is sponsored by...
okcfox.com
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Oklahoma State philanthropist Boone Pickens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of State Highway 51 in Stillwater is now named after the late T. Boone Pickens. The portion of Hwy 51 beginning at the intersection of Country Club Road in Stillwater and extending west to the intersection of Karsten Creek Road in Payne County was officially dedicated to Pickens.
okcfox.com
OKC Fire Department employs fleet of drones
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Fire Department has implemented a fleet of thermal imaging tethered drones. The drones are able to fly up to 150 feet and provide firefighters an aerial view of an emergency incident. The department says the tethered drones will allow firefighters to operate them...
okcfox.com
Edmond police officer injured in September pursuit finally returns home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Sergeant injured in a pursuit back in September has officially been sent home from rehab. Sgt. Joseph Wells, who came out of the ICU in October, was sent to a rehab center on Nov. 15, and one week later, he has been cleared to go home.
okcfox.com
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
okcfox.com
Body camera footage released of Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
okcfox.com
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
okcfox.com
OKC Ministry comes together to feed 5,000 people in need throughout the metro
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local ministry came together to feed 5,000 homeless people and individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the metro. In honor of the holiday season, Embracing with Care Ministry Foundation gave out 5,000 meals to the intellectually disabled and homeless people throughout Oklahoma City. "Some of...
Comments / 0