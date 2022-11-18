ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
Fun With What's Going On

Get out and have some fun, from Arts, Native History, and a Blood Drive with chances to win a sweet reward. It's What's Going On In the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look...
Petra's Massage Therapy: HIFU

It's big in Hollywood the HIFU treatment and now it's right here in OKC. Call Petra's Massage Therapy and Weight Loss Clinic at 405-205-4876. They are located at 7200 North May. Find them online at PetrasMassage.com or on Facebook @Petra's Massage Therapy. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETRA'S MASSAGE THERAPY...
36th Annual Peace Festival returns to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - After a two year cancelation due to COVID, the 36th Annual Peace Festival has returned. This festival highlights groups involved with justice and social issues. On Saturday, there were about 60 groups hoping to educate and collaborate with each other. This year, they have an international...
OKC Animal Welfare hosts adoption event in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - OKC Animal Welfare was in Midwest City on Saturday finding forever homes for pups. They were outside PetSmart showing how amazing and loveable these dogs are. OKC Animal welfare is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will let you take animals home...
OKCFD rescue eight construction workers trapped in commercial fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire where workers were reportedly trapped. The fire is near SW 36th and Meridian. Firefighters received reports of flames coming through the roof and eight construction workers being trapped in the building by the growing fire.
DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Take It Off Tuesday: Mindful Eating

Starla Robinson, registered dietician from the Oklahoma City County Health Department, is here to help us pump the brakes and get more mindful about eating. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org. Check out our sponsors website: HomelandStores.com. **This segment is sponsored by...
OKC Fire Department employs fleet of drones

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Fire Department has implemented a fleet of thermal imaging tethered drones. The drones are able to fly up to 150 feet and provide firefighters an aerial view of an emergency incident. The department says the tethered drones will allow firefighters to operate them...
