ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills' game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9KDn_0jG0KeEX00

It was no surprise when the NFL moved the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Western New York is getting a massive snowfall. There has been a lake-effect snow warning from the National Weather Service for most of the week.

The only surprise is it took so long for the NFL to make the decision, which came late Thursday afternoon. The other surprise is that the Bills hadn't left Buffalo by Friday morning.

That was a bit shortsighted. The Bills planned to have a normal Friday of preparation, but good luck with that.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin highlighted the issues facing the team:

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team still wanted to leave for Detroit on Saturday afternoon, as they normally would for a road game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. That seems like it's cutting things close.

The Bills canceled practice for Friday, but met on Zoom. There was an issue with that too, as some players lost power according to Wolfe.

McDermott said after he was done with his coaching duties, he had to shovel snow. And there was a lot of shoveling to be done in Buffalo.

The Bills and Browns are scheduled to play at Ford Field at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Assuming the Bills get there on time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Incredible images of the massive snowstorm in Western New York, Buffalo

Let it snow ... let it snow ... make it stop (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) Buffalo and other areas of Western New York have been hammered a November lake-effect snowstorm. Orchard Park, Elma, and Blasdell were the hardest hit, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. Per the Buffalo News: Between Friday afternoon and when the storm ends Monday ... the Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet. Here are some of the incredible photos that have captured fthe whiteout...Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)11
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Today

Terry Bradshaw is back on Sunday. After missing most of last weekend's show from Qatar, the legendary NFL quarterback is back for FOX's NFL pregame show this weekend. Bradshaw, who got himself in hot water earlier this month with a distasteful suicide remark, was back on the air with FOX on Sunday morning.
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
NESN

Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy