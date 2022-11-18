ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WDEF

Georgia, Tennessee officials host car seat check event

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, local Tennessee and Georgia officials held a car seat check event this afternoon in anticipation of holiday travel. “Seats Across the States” was held at East Ridge’s Bass Pro Shops earlier today. All parents, guardians, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
11Alive

SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
GEORGIA STATE
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies

On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
beckerspayer.com

Georgia set to become only state with Medicaid work requirement

Georgia is moving forward with a limited Medicaid expansion plan that includes work requirements, Capitol Beat News Service reported Nov. 18. 1. The limited expansion plan is set to go into effect in July 2023. 2. The limited expansion will require enrollees to work, study or volunteer for at least...
GEORGIA STATE
WKRN News 2

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road — except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Coats for Kids 2022: Help keep a kid warm this winter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the weather turns cold this winter, many kids will be in need of a coat to keep them warm. And many don't have access to such a basic necessity. That's where the Forgotten Child Fund comes in. They plan to help local families in need,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy