chattanoogacw.com
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
wpln.org
TennCare to begin dental coverage for all 1.7M of its members starting in January
TennCare officials say they’re on track to provide dental coverage to all members starting Jan. 1. The state’s Medicaid agency is one of the last in the country to cover dental work for adults. Tennessee had already expanded dental benefits to pregnant people. The new benefits will cover...
WDEF
Georgia, Tennessee officials host car seat check event
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, local Tennessee and Georgia officials held a car seat check event this afternoon in anticipation of holiday travel. “Seats Across the States” was held at East Ridge’s Bass Pro Shops earlier today. All parents, guardians, and...
SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving
ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
chattanoogacw.com
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
Man found shot in Franklin County home, pronounced dead at hospital
An investigation is underway in Franklin County after a burglary call led to the discovery of a shooting victim Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
beckerspayer.com
Georgia set to become only state with Medicaid work requirement
Georgia is moving forward with a limited Medicaid expansion plan that includes work requirements, Capitol Beat News Service reported Nov. 18. 1. The limited expansion plan is set to go into effect in July 2023. 2. The limited expansion will require enrollees to work, study or volunteer for at least...
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road — except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
chattanoogacw.com
Coats for Kids 2022: Help keep a kid warm this winter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As the weather turns cold this winter, many kids will be in need of a coat to keep them warm. And many don't have access to such a basic necessity. That's where the Forgotten Child Fund comes in. They plan to help local families in need,...
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics has garnered a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Georgia’s K-12 schools to help keep schools operating safely. “Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
