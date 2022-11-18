Read full article on original website
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Qatar is a minefield for World Cup advertisers. One team has already lost a sponsor
Billions of people watch FIFA's World Cup every four years, a tantalizing opportunity for advertisers who want to capitalize on the feel-good fervor of the world's biggest sporting event. But this year, it's a reputational minefield for some of the world's biggest brands. Controversies over Qatar's human rights record have...
Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club
Manchester United owners the Glazer family have confirmed they will consider putting the Premier League club up for sale
World Cup host Qatar leaves pearl diving past far behind
Before the oil and gas age, the main commodity for World Cup host nation Qatar was pearls. Qatar was at the heart of a booming pearl diving industry at the start of the 20th century.
SI:AM | Saudi Arabia Stuns Argentina
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I would have woken up earlier if I knew Saudi Arabia was going to pull off a massive upset.
