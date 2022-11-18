Governor DeWine Announces Formal Selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for New Cyberspace Mission

Read full article on original website
AG Yost Decks Home-Improvement Contractors with Lawsuit
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a central Ohio home landscaping contractor and his partners for allegedly swindling more than $130,000 from homeowners who made payments for decks that were never built. The ringleader, Daryl Allen, was previously in trouble with the Attorney General’s Office...
Mussel Survey of Olentangy River Yields Two Federally Endangered Species
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
Advisory Board Meets to Review Gun Violence Reduction Federal Funding Plan
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – A statewide advisory board met today to review Ohio’s funding plan to apply for and distribute about $7.6 million in federal money for crisis intervention court programs and behavioral health initiatives that focus on gun violence reduction. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 authorized...
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Luther and Margaret Lamb
Description: The vehicle in the picture is not the actual vehicle.
Mount Vernon Service Clubs Compete to Raise the Most Funds for Food For The Hungry
MOUNT VERNON — Three service clubs in Mount Vernon have started a friendly competition to raise funds for Food For The Hungry. The service clubs include Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, Rotary Club of Mount Vernon, and Soroptimist of Mount Vernon & Knox County. The club that raises the most funds will receive the opportunity to send a representative to the live broadcast for the Food For The Hungry Drive Day on December 9. Each club will be recognized on the broadcast for their contributions, but only the winning club’s representative will attend and be featured on the broadcast.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 22, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Old Mansfield Road on a deer needing to be dispatched. A complainant stated the deer appeared to be sick. Once on the scene, a deputy was able to dispatch the deer. Nothing further at this time.
