Governor DeWine Announces Formal Selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for New Cyberspace Mission

MOUNT VERNON — Three service clubs in Mount Vernon have started a friendly competition to raise funds for Food For The Hungry. The service clubs include Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon, Rotary Club of Mount Vernon, and Soroptimist of Mount Vernon & Knox County. The club that raises the most funds will receive the opportunity to send a representative to the live broadcast for the Food For The Hungry Drive Day on December 9. Each club will be recognized on the broadcast for their contributions, but only the winning club’s representative will attend and be featured on the broadcast.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO