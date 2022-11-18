Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
erienewsnow.com
Red Letter Hospitality is a Family Affair: Giving You the Business
This is the time of the year for holiday gatherings. Whether it's an intimate lunch or dinner or making a reservation for a private party. One local family prides itself in that. They are behind serving up food and atmosphere at three different places. And it's because of their love of good restaurants.
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo's current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
erienewsnow.com
Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Waterford Family Practice Announces Grand Reopening
Medical Associates of Erie, an affiliate of LECOM Health, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of Waterford Family Practice. The building was completed a month earlier than estimated, the 5,188-sq. ft. building replaces the facility formerly located in the adjacent lot. Medical Associates of Erie said with the...
erienewsnow.com
Digging Out from Lake Effect Snow
After Sunday morning's snow, it's time to turn on the snow blower since many area residents need to move and clear the snow. Long time resident, Eric Person had some snowblowing advice for those experiencing their first Erie winter. "Dress warm, play the wind, if the wind is blowing at you, throw the snow the other way, try and get it as as far way as the walkways as you can, so it doesn't keep accumulating so then you have no where to throw the snow", said Person.
erienewsnow.com
Mission Almost Impossible For Local Road Crews
As heavy snow dropped late Saturday night in eastern Erie County, snow removal crews were severely tested. A stretch on Route 20, between Harborcreek and North East had basically no visibility. Harborcreek Supervisor Tim May told Erie News Now, "Some people are at the end of the snow route, and...
erienewsnow.com
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
A stretch on Route 20 between Harborcreek and North East was just brutal Saturday night. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew. He's been running Safford Services out of Ripley, N.Y. for nearly 25 years and he's quite familiar...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
erienewsnow.com
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
erienewsnow.com
Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Man in Parking Lot in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Tionesta man reportedly shot another man in a parking lot in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old Titusville man encountered the suspect and was shot in the leg with...
erienewsnow.com
Car Accident Shuts Down Route 97
A serious two car accident on Route 97 at Hare Road on Saturday night shut down traffic for hours between Waterford and Union City. We don't know if weather was a factor. We do know that two vehicles collided head on. There were several small children involved, an infant in a car seat and and at least two toddlers, who rescuers said were properly restrained.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Violent Domestic, Stand-off With Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of strangling a woman in front of their children, before barricading himself inside of his northside residence on Saturday. Around 6 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police responded to Stowe Street for a reported physical domestic incident. When...
erienewsnow.com
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Federal Trafficking Case
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to peddling illegal substances that ultimately lead to a overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 43-year-old Bradley Knapp plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday. Between January 2019, and June...
erienewsnow.com
BPU Electrical Budget Changes
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities are explaining what their newly released 2023 fiscal plan means for customers in the coming year. During the BPU’s November meeting on Monday, a draft of the 2023 electrical budget was released. While there will be no increase to customer’s bills this year, there are a few concerns that were brought to the table.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Reports 498 COVID-19 Cases over Past 2 Weeks; 14 Deaths Reported in Last Month
Erie County Health Department is reporting 498 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks from Nov. 7 through Nov. 20, according to numbers released Tuesday. There was a daily average of 36 new cases. 14 deaths were reported from Oct. 19 to Nov. 19. The total death count in...
Comments / 0