After Sunday morning's snow, it's time to turn on the snow blower since many area residents need to move and clear the snow. Long time resident, Eric Person had some snowblowing advice for those experiencing their first Erie winter. "Dress warm, play the wind, if the wind is blowing at you, throw the snow the other way, try and get it as as far way as the walkways as you can, so it doesn't keep accumulating so then you have no where to throw the snow", said Person.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO