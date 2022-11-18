Read full article on original website
GUEST COLUMN: Thankful for a EJ Holiday
We at Comite Civico del Valle have a lot to be thankful for heading into the holidays. It’s been a phenomenal year for those of us who work closely in the world of environmental and social justice, and often when we wind down to gather with those close to us, we consider what’s important.
Public Comments Sought for Gold Mining Proposal Near Winterhaven
WINTERHAVEN – The public is invited to submit public comments for the environmental assessment of a gold mining exploration plan proposed within the Cargo Muchacho Mountains northwest of Winterhaven. The Oro Cruz project would conduct mineral exploration on about 20 acres of public lands and consist of up to...
Calexico Fire Station 1 Project Nears Completion
CALEXICO – Now that the end of construction is nearing for the Calexico Fire Department’s new headquarters, Chief Diego Favila said the “warm feeling” he had felt at the start has returned. Understandably, Favila’s initial comforting feeling had lessened as the project’s one-year construction timeframe extended...
Niland Man in Custody After Discharging Gun During Altercation with Deputies
NILAND – A 29-year-old Niland man was arrested for reportedly discharging a firearm during a physical altercation with county Sheriff’s Office deputies the evening of Sunday, Nov. 20 in Niland. After initially leaving the scene of a reported domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Main Street at...
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Vikings Lose Opener vs. El Capitan
HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School girls’ basketball team opened its season with a matchup against El Capitan High of Lakeside here on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Vaqueros coming out on top, 53-50. The Vikings (0-1 overall) found themselves behind at halftime, trailing El Capitan (2-1 overall) 27-20. Holtville closed the gap to 36-33 at the end of the third quarter and built a 45-40 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Ready for D1 Challenge
CALEXICO – The Calexico High School boys basketball team knows it has to ramp up its nonleague scheduling to prepare for a tough Imperial Valley League season, and an even tougher CIF-San Diego Section Division I playoff tournament. The Bulldogs (1-1 overall) opened their 2022-23 season with a 74-44...
