ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
holtvilletribune.com

GUEST COLUMN: Thankful for a EJ Holiday

We at Comite Civico del Valle have a lot to be thankful for heading into the holidays. It’s been a phenomenal year for those of us who work closely in the world of environmental and social justice, and often when we wind down to gather with those close to us, we consider what’s important.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Public Comments Sought for Gold Mining Proposal Near Winterhaven

WINTERHAVEN – The public is invited to submit public comments for the environmental assessment of a gold mining exploration plan proposed within the Cargo Muchacho Mountains northwest of Winterhaven. The Oro Cruz project would conduct mineral exploration on about 20 acres of public lands and consist of up to...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico Fire Station 1 Project Nears Completion

CALEXICO – Now that the end of construction is nearing for the Calexico Fire Department’s new headquarters, Chief Diego Favila said the “warm feeling” he had felt at the start has returned. Understandably, Favila’s initial comforting feeling had lessened as the project’s one-year construction timeframe extended...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Niland Man in Custody After Discharging Gun During Altercation with Deputies

NILAND – A 29-year-old Niland man was arrested for reportedly discharging a firearm during a physical altercation with county Sheriff’s Office deputies the evening of Sunday, Nov. 20 in Niland. After initially leaving the scene of a reported domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Main Street at...
NILAND, CA
holtvilletribune.com

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Vikings Lose Opener vs. El Capitan

HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School girls’ basketball team opened its season with a matchup against El Capitan High of Lakeside here on Saturday, Nov. 19, with the Vaqueros coming out on top, 53-50. The Vikings (0-1 overall) found themselves behind at halftime, trailing El Capitan (2-1 overall) 27-20. Holtville closed the gap to 36-33 at the end of the third quarter and built a 45-40 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Ready for D1 Challenge

CALEXICO – The Calexico High School boys basketball team knows it has to ramp up its nonleague scheduling to prepare for a tough Imperial Valley League season, and an even tougher CIF-San Diego Section Division I playoff tournament. The Bulldogs (1-1 overall) opened their 2022-23 season with a 74-44...
CALEXICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy