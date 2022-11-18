(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – November 20, 2022 – In honor of the life and service of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

