themountvernongrapevine.com
Mussel Survey of Olentangy River Yields Two Federally Endangered Species
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
AG Yost Decks Home-Improvement Contractors with Lawsuit
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a central Ohio home landscaping contractor and his partners for allegedly swindling more than $130,000 from homeowners who made payments for decks that were never built. The ringleader, Daryl Allen, was previously in trouble with the Attorney General’s Office...
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Luther and Margaret Lamb
Description: The vehicle in the picture is not the actual vehicle.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 22, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Old Mansfield Road on a deer needing to be dispatched. A complainant stated the deer appeared to be sick. Once on the scene, a deputy was able to dispatch the deer. Nothing further at this time.
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – November 20, 2022 – In honor of the life and service of Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
Brown Announces Nearly $550,000 to the Ohio State University for STEM Research
WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 18, 2022 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $548,014 grant to The Ohio State University to support research to better understand how bones heal after an injury. “We unleash more American innovation when...
