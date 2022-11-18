ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Indiana Tops Billikens in NCAA Second Round, 1-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's Ryan Wittenbrink scored in the 75th minute to lift the Hoosiers past Saint Louis 1-0 Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Saint Louis' successful season comes to a close with a 12-5-3 overall...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Billiken Women, Men Place Second at Phoenix Fall Classic

CHICAGO – Saint Louis swimming and diving finished second among 12 teams in the women's competition and second among 13 teams in the men's meet at the University of Chicago's Phoenix Fall Classic Nov. 18-20. The Billikens turned in 33 top-five finishes, 19 by the women's team and 14 by the men's squad. Emily Leonard won the 1650 free (16:59.41) and placed second in the 500 free (4:58.21) and 200 free (1:51.52) to lead the way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Flowers Ties Blocks Record in Loss to Coyotes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Brooke Flowers tied the program's single-game blocked shots record, but a second half rally led South Dakota past Saint Louis, 71-67, Sunday afternoon at Chaifetz Arena. The Coyotes moved to 4-1 to open the season, while SLU moved to 1-5. "Rebuilds are challenging," head coach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

