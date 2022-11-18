CHICAGO – Saint Louis swimming and diving finished second among 12 teams in the women's competition and second among 13 teams in the men's meet at the University of Chicago's Phoenix Fall Classic Nov. 18-20. The Billikens turned in 33 top-five finishes, 19 by the women's team and 14 by the men's squad. Emily Leonard won the 1650 free (16:59.41) and placed second in the 500 free (4:58.21) and 200 free (1:51.52) to lead the way.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO