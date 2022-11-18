Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Gaithersburg
Police are looking for a man who robbed Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg earlier this month. At approximately 7:26 p.m. on Nov. 1, Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to a report of a commercial armed robbery in the 10 block of North Summit Avenue. The suspect entered the business,...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
mymcmedia.org
Mother Indicted in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter
The mother of a three-year-old who died as the result of a car crash was indicted for manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse and other charges. Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, was arrested Nov. 18 and has been released on bond pending trial. According to Montgomery County Police, Evon, of Bryans...
mymcmedia.org
Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda
Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Teens Take Deputies On Wild Ride In Stolen Vehicle, Frederick County Sheriff Says
Not even stop sticks could slow down a pair of teenagers in Maryland who took police on a high-speed pursuit through Frederick County before ultimately being apprehended by investigators, officials say. Luis Eduardo Jimenez and Octavia Natasha Seeney, both 19, are facing a host of charges following an early morning...
Carroll County family offers $100K reward for information in cold case murder
BALTIMORE -- The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday. The body of Richard Atkins Jr. was found by family members at his Westminster apartment on Dec. 29, 2003, police said. He was beaten to death. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted for a robbery. Police said it is believed the suspect went to Atkins' apartment on Dec. 27 looking for money, and when Atkins denied them, they beat him with a blunt object before stealing money and DVDs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.
MDOT MTA police seeks assistance in locating suspect in October assault
The MDOT MTA Police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault on a bus operator back in October.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
Man dies of injuries from April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide
A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries. His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
WJLA
'Road Rage': Md. man charged with assault, possession of CDS, 9mm semi-automatic pistol
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After a report of a driver pointing a gun at another driver on I-68, a 27-year-old Montgomery County man was arrested in Allegany County on Sunday. The “road rage” report came in at 11:37 a.m. to Maryland State Police, accusing a man who was...
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings, Police Say
Authorities say that a 25-year-old man was killed in Baltimore as police continue to investigate a trio of shootings that happened within six hours of each other on Sunday night. The busy evening began shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, when Southwest District Patrol officers from the Baltimore...
Police look for ‘person of interest’ in high school student’s killing at DC hotel
UPDATE, Nov. 21, 10:15 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance images showing someone that investigators described as a person of interest in the case. The hotel in which they found Wilson was the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1225 First St. NE. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it […]
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
GW Hatchet
Crime log: Unknown male subject punches male student in the face
A male student reported being blackmailed by an unknown female subject he met through a dating app who threatened to expose photos of him that they had exchanged. A male student reported their property stolen from an off-campus gym, resulting in unauthorized purchases to their debit and credit card. –...
