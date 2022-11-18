BALTIMORE -- The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday. The body of Richard Atkins Jr. was found by family members at his Westminster apartment on Dec. 29, 2003, police said. He was beaten to death. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted for a robbery. Police said it is believed the suspect went to Atkins' apartment on Dec. 27 looking for money, and when Atkins denied them, they beat him with a blunt object before stealing money and DVDs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO