Pocatello, ID

Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home

Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Donations needed to feed needy dogs, cats in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services will be accepting donations of pet food and supplies beginning Monday. Numerous drop-off locations throughout the city will collect donations of dog and cat food, treats, litter and toys from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, according to a news release from the city. All items collected will be used to feed and care for the hungry pets in the Pocatello area.
POCATELLO, ID
Locals remember deceased U of I students with candlelight vigil

IDAHO FALLS – Dozens gathered in the courtyard between Rib & Chop House and Smokin’ Fins in downtown Idaho Falls Monday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of the four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this month. Jessica Marboe Jenkins with the Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Taeloni Marissa Robison

Taeloni Marissa Robison, 24, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Nick and Cindy Robison, passed away November 19, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Services are pending. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Bannock County, Idaho State University to build Forensic Pathology Center

POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho. Currently, all...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls Regional Airport says it’s ready for busy holiday travel season

IDAHO FALLS — The holiday season is just around the corner and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) expects one of the busiest travel seasons yet. Already this year, IDA has experienced record levels of passengers making their way through the premier airport for the region. With the increased number of passengers and higher volumes of flights, travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for their flight to ensure enough time to get through the lines and not get left behind.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pennsylvania man arrested after crashing through a park gate during police pursuit

POCATELLO — A Butler, Pennsylvania, man faces multiple charges, including two felonies, after allegedly trying to get away from local police while drunk. Richard James Wagner Jr., 27, has been charged with felonies for attempting to flee an officer and driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting arrest and driving with an open alcohol container, court records show. A possible attempt to run was stopped by the threat of a police K-9.
POCATELLO, ID

