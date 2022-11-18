Homicide victim found on train tracks ID'd as 14-year-old boy

The body found shot to death on the railroad tracks behind the SUNO campus has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office says the preliminary cause of death of Dominic Tomlin was from gunshot wounds.

Authorities found Tomlin's body shortly after midnight early Wednesday morning in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Initially, police thought he had been struck by a train, but further investigation revealed Tomlin had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Det. Christopher Puccio at (504) 658-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.