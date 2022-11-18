ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide victim found on train tracks ID'd as 14-year-old boy

By Chris Miller
 4 days ago

The body found shot to death on the railroad tracks behind the SUNO campus has been identified as a 14-year-old boy. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office says the preliminary cause of death of Dominic Tomlin was from gunshot wounds.

Authorities found Tomlin's body shortly after midnight early Wednesday morning in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Initially, police thought he had been struck by a train, but further investigation revealed Tomlin had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Det. Christopher Puccio at (504) 658-5300, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at (877) 903-7867 (STOP).

Callers to Crimestoppers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

earl
4d ago

Crime stoppers reward for info. I imagine killed by another teen (with a big mouth) someone will come forward anonymously

Joan Savage
4d ago

How unutterably sad. The murder is another example of how cheap life is to those who are low

Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner

NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
