lptv.org
Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji
The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
boreal.org
Rural Northern Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
Bring Me The News Staff via Bring Me The News - November 15, 2022. A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured on snowy roads in Todd County
(Staples Township, MN)--A crash on icy roadways has resulted in one person being injured on Highway 210 in Staples Township in Todd County. According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dylan Crandall, 24, of Brainerd, was traveling westbound on Highway 210 near County Road 21 when the vehicle entered the southbound ditch. Crandall reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Staples Hospital.
lptv.org
St. Philip’s in Bemidji Purchases Nearby Building for New Daycare Center and Parish Space
A new childcare option is coming to Bemidji. St. Philip’s Church recently closed on the nearby 602 Beltrami Building and plans to repurpose it into a daycare center. But even with the recent acquisition of the building, steps need to be fulfilled before a new center can open. St....
boreal.org
Aitkin Co. Sheriff Tells Newspaper That Carlton Man Died Of Accidental Drowning
The Aitkin County Sheriff told the Duluth News Tribune on Thursday that Lucas Dudden’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. Dudden’s family originally said they suspected foul play, but the sheriff said on Thursday that there are no signs of it. His father said he accepted the...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office News
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, have recently completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration (POR) verifications for Morrison County. Each year the sheriff’s office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and residing within the county. It is important to note that Minnesota only began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign risk level until 1997. Only those offenders who have been sentenced to prison and who were released after January 1, 1997 have been assigned a risk level. Offenders sentenced to probation or juvenile offenders are not assigned a risk level. Level 1 offenders are those deemed by Department of Corrections officials as those least likely to re-offend while Level 3 offenders are considered most likely to re-offend.
knsiradio.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
