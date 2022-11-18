ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – As part of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office investigation into the looming merger of Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, Attorney General Keith Ellison says up to four public hearings will be held statewide, including at the State Capitol to hear concerns and answer questions the public may have about what a merger could mean for their health care.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO