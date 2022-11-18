Read full article on original website
Attorney General Keith Ellison investigating possible Sanford Health merger with Fairview
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – As part of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office investigation into the looming merger of Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, Attorney General Keith Ellison says up to four public hearings will be held statewide, including at the State Capitol to hear concerns and answer questions the public may have about what a merger could mean for their health care.
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 22, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters during the last week of the firearms deer season. Hunter numbers were low with the snow and cold weather. Violations for the week included illegal party hunting, failure to register deer, insufficient blaze orange, and operating an unregistered ATV. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
