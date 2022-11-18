Who Looked More Bangin’ At The GQ Men Of The Year Party?

Thursday, November 17, 2022, GQ global editorial director Will Welch hosted the annual “Men of the Year” party, celebrating this year’s distinguished honorees featured in the December issue.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

Celebrities Attend GQ’s Men Of The Year Party

Prior to the event, GQ, Burberry, and PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila hosted a private VIP dinner with 50 A-list guests at The West Hollywood EDITION. Some of our faves were in the building for the big night, which honored cover stars Zoë Kravitz, Travis Barker and Brendan Fraser. We know it’s the Men of the Year party but — we feel like, by featuring Zoë, the magazine already opened the door for us to recognize the ladies in the room, so we’re gonna start there. We love the simplicity of her look for the evening — a simple black gown with a daring cutout in the midsection.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

Ari’s been in the gym and she wants the world to know… What do you think about her sheer metallic look?

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

Chloë Bailey also kept the conversation going with this colorful print look.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

Thanks for giving us angles to pick from Chloë.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

While we’re talking about the bawwwwdies bawwwdying we gotta shout out Karrueche.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

Serayah also stunned in silver.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

Tinashe went shirtless

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

The beautiful Laura Harrier was chic as can be.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

Coco Jones showed off her curves on the carpet.

Source: Philip Faraone / Getty

We loved Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James’ outfit for the event too. You likey?

Hit the flip to see what the men wore!