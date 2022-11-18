ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Taylor Swift responds to Eras Tour ticketing mess: ‘It really pisses me off’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxZTm_0jG0Gmir00

( The Hill ) – Taylor Swift is weighing in on the Ticketmaster meltdown surrounding her forthcoming tour, saying that it “pisses [her] off” that many of her fans “feel like they went through several bear attacks” to get their hands on tickets.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties,” the “Anti-Hero” said in a Friday Instagram Story post, “and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” the 32-year-old Grammy-winner wrote.

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift public ticket sales due to demand, ‘insufficient’ supply

The message to her more than 230 million Instagram followers marked the first public comments Swift made since Ticketmaster customers reported widespread issues purchasing tickets to her Eras Tour during a pre-sale event earlier in the week.

The company blamed “historically unprecedented demand” for the fiasco, and canceled a public sale of tickets that had been scheduled for Thursday.

Several lawmakers voiced concerns about Ticketmaster following the ticketing drama, citing its 2010 merger with Live Nation and possible antitrust consent decree violations. Some openly called for the company to be broken up .

The Hill has reached out to Ticketmaster for further comment.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” Swift said in her post.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house,” Swift said. “I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”

A Sonic Drive-In hosted a hardcore punk concert, and the photos are wild

Calling it “truly amazing” that 2.4 million people purchased tickets to the nationwide tour, Swift added, “but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

“And to those who didn’t get tickets,” Swift wrote, before thanking her fans, “all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Chris Chelios joins Joe Brand Live from Sal’s Beverage World!

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand takes the show on the road to Sal’s Beverage World in Villa Park! Joe is joined by Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios, who signed bottles of his El Bandido Yankee Tequila for fans and shared his thoughts on Marian Hossa’s number retirement and some of his favorite […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Parade

Tony Hawk Reveals ‘Major Setback’ Regarding His Health

Skateboarder Tony Hawk thought he was on the mend after breaking his leg early this year, but the legend recently received some unexpected news about the injury. Hawk first announced his femur fracture on Instagram on March 21st, when he shared a video of himself at the same skate ramp where the injury had occurred two weeks prior. The skater was already back on his board, albeit gently, riding away from the scene of the proverbial crime.
WGN Radio

Could rail workers strike before Christmas?

Jess Dankert, the vice president for supply chain at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, joins Wendy Snyder (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain what could happen if the nation’s largest rail union goes on strike and what impact it may have on your holiday shopping. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
WGN Radio

Trump’s record in governor races: a near-even split

Former President Trump’s nearly two dozen endorsements in gubernatorial races this election season showed a near dead-even split in wins and losses in races across the U.S. Of the 21 gubernatorial candidates who ran in the general election with Trump’s backing, nine won their races while 11 lost, following a tally of the latest governor’s […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy