Suffolk County, NY

Person who placed camera inside LI high school bathroom sought

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a bathroom at a Long Island High School on Thursday, authorities said.

The camera was allegedly found inside a single-use bathroom at Bay Shore High School and it was reported to the building's administration, Superintendent Dr. Steven Maloney said.

School officials then notified Suffolk County Police.

"The Bay Shore School District takes matters like this very seriously and is cooperating with the Suffolk County Police Department to identify the responsible person," Dr. Maloney said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

District officials said the person responsible for this incident could face criminal charges.

New York City, NY
