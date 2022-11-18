Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne
The kids are out, the holidays are in, and Thanksgiving week is HERE! We love the break in the school routine and the happiness it brings, but we also know you need things to do to keep the kids busy and having fun. You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings this week (November 20 - November 25) to help you find your family fun! Check out our events page here for even MORE activities this week!
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
More Snow Needed for Jackson Ice Rinks and Trails
More snow needs to fall before grooming can begin on Jackson Hole winter use trails and skating rinks. The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has been transitioning into winter operations and is awaiting more of the white stuff before grooming operations will begin. Friends of Pathways has begun setting...
Narcity
This Ontario Christmas Village Is Hidden In A Snowy Forest & Has A Dazzling New Holiday Trail
This magical Ontario farm has gotten a major holiday glow-up this year and you'll feel like you're visiting Santa at the North Pole. Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm near Ottawa will turn into a Christmas Village and this year there is also a new Holiday Stroll through a forest of maple trees.
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0