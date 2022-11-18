ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

P!nk Reveals Ninth Album ‘Trustfall’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

P!nk has revealed the details behind her ninth album, Trustfall, out Feb. 17, 2023. The project follows 2019’s Hurts 2B Human.

“It’s very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling,” P!nk said during a Good Morning America interview on Nov. 18 of the album.

P!nk added that Trustfall is her favorite album to date, because she was able to work on it without deadline during the pandemic. The songs were also more enlightening for the artist, who was coping with the loss of father Jim Moore in 2021 and other personal upheavals.

“I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” P!nk shared with GMA. “My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that. It takes your kids getting sick to be like, ‘Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That’s what I want.’ I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person.”

She added, “I just started making music and making — speaking in melody. And it came together. … My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”

Earlier in November, P!nk also released the first single from the album, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” The track was co-produced and co-written with Max Martin and Shellback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCp8T_0jG0Erxg00

The news comes after P!nk teased a new album during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed dates for her upcoming Summer Carnival 2023 tour, which will kick off on July 24 in Toronto and conclude in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 9. The tour will also feature guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on select dates with Grouplove and KidCutUp supporting on all dates.

On Nov. 20, P!nk will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” along with a special tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Summer Carnival 2023 Stadium Tour Dates:

Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Jul. 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

Jul. 31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 3 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 7 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Aug. 19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

Aug. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field

Sept. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sept. 22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Sept. 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sept. 29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Oct. 3 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Photo: Ebru Yildiz / RCA Records

ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

