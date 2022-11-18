Marvin Gaye’s ‘Greatest Hits Live in ’76’ to Be Released on Vinyl

Marvin Gaye’s Greatest Hits Live in ’76 is set to be released on vinyl and CD early next year.

Mercury Studios will unveil the previously unreleased audio performance from the legendary songwriter and performer on January 27. Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In ‘76 was originally released on DVD in 2007.

“Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In ‘76 was recorded in the midst of his 1976 European tour, during a live performance at the Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam,” an album description reads. “The 20+ song set features an abundance of Marvin Gaye’s beloved hit songs, spanning his entire career up until that point.”

The complete track list for the musical release is below.

Track Listing:

Vinyl:

Side A:

1. All The Way Around

2. Come Get To This

3. Let’s Get It On

4. Ain’t That Peculiar

5. You’re A Wonderful One

6. Stubborn Kind Of Fellow

7. Pride And Joy

8. Little Darling (I Need You)

9. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

10. Hitch Hike

11. You

12. Too Budy Thinking About My Baby

13. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

Side B:

1. Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna HolleR)

2. What’s Going On

3. Save The Children

4. You’re All I Need To Get By

5. Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing

6. Heaven Must Have Sent You

7. It Takes Two

8. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

9. Distant Lover

CD:

1. All The Way Around

2. Since I Had You

3. Come Get To This

4. Let’s Get It On

5. Ain’t That Peculiar

6. You’re A Wonderful One

7. Stubborn Kind of Fellow

8. Pride And Joy

9. Little Darling (I Need You)

10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

11. Hitch Hike

12. You

13. Too Busy Thinking About My Baby

14. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

15. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

16. What’s Going On

17. Save The Children

18. You’re All I Need To Get By

19. Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing

20. Heaven Must Have Sent You

21. It Takes Two

22. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

23. Distant Lover

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns