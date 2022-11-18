ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Marvin Gaye’s ‘Greatest Hits Live in ’76’ to Be Released on Vinyl

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C01yq_0jG0EgUv00

Marvin Gaye’s Greatest Hits Live in ’76 is set to be released on vinyl and CD early next year.

Mercury Studios will unveil the previously unreleased audio performance from the legendary songwriter and performer on January 27. Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In ‘76 was originally released on DVD in 2007.

Fans can pre-order to the music HERE.

Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In ‘76 was recorded in the midst of his 1976 European tour, during a live performance at the Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam,” an album description reads. “The 20+ song set features an abundance of Marvin Gaye’s beloved hit songs, spanning his entire career up until that point.”

The complete track list for the musical release is below.

Track Listing:

Vinyl:

Side A:

1. All The Way Around

2. Come Get To This

3. Let’s Get It On

4. Ain’t That Peculiar

5. You’re A Wonderful One

6. Stubborn Kind Of Fellow

7. Pride And Joy

8. Little Darling (I Need You)

9. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

10. Hitch Hike

11. You

12. Too Budy Thinking About My Baby

13. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

Side B:

1. Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna HolleR)

2. What’s Going On

3. Save The Children

4. You’re All I Need To Get By

5. Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing

6. Heaven Must Have Sent You

7. It Takes Two

8. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

9. Distant Lover

CD:

1. All The Way Around

2. Since I Had You

3. Come Get To This

4. Let’s Get It On

5. Ain’t That Peculiar

6. You’re A Wonderful One

7. Stubborn Kind of Fellow

8. Pride And Joy

9. Little Darling (I Need You)

10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

11. Hitch Hike

12. You

13. Too Busy Thinking About My Baby

14. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

15. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

16. What’s Going On

17. Save The Children

18. You’re All I Need To Get By

19. Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing

20. Heaven Must Have Sent You

21. It Takes Two

22. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

23. Distant Lover

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

"Thriller" expanded 40th anniversary set is released - listen now

November 18, 2022 - New York, NY - In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Sony Music and the Estate of Michael Jackson have announced the release of Thriller 40, a double CD set comprised of Michael’s original masterpiece Thriller and an exciting second disc full of surprises for fans including never-released tracks which were worked on by Michael for the Thriller album. To date, the album has amassed in excess of 100 million in sales worldwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'

A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Vindys, Motley Crue, Iggy Pop, Fleetwood Mac are picks for Record Store Black Friday releases

And you thought getting Taylor Swift tickets was hard... Record Store Day -- and in this case the Black Friday edition -- brings with it a treasure trove of limited edition titles, mostly on vinyl but occasionally CDs and even cassettes (Keith Richards’ “Main Offender”/”Winos in London ‘92″ package). They come in quantities as few as 500 copies, and seldom more than 10,000 -- and that’s for the entire country.
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
rolling out

B. Simone scorched after admitting she doesn’t shower daily (video)

Comedian B. Simone opened herself up to unnecessary scrutiny and condemnation when she offered the unsolicited personal tidbit that she doesn’t shower every day. The multi-hyphenate comedian, actress and regular crew member of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show is perhaps too busy to clean her body on a daily basis.
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Dances With Lizzo In Adorable Video: Watch

North West, 9, busted some epic movies with Lizzo, 34, in her new TikTok video, which was posted on Nov. 20! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wore a pink and black checkered oversized shirt, jeans, and black boots as she kicked her feet with the singer, who wore a sparkly light pink catsuit with sheer parts and black and pink platform boots. They were joined by North’s stylish pal, who wore a pink jacket over a black top, white pants, and black and white checkered slip-ons.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy