Brett McMurphy’s weekly tweets comparing Kevin Sumlin to Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M show that the Aggies need a change

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner
For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future
It's officially head coaching rumor season. Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to...
College Football News
AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 13
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings. Also Receiving Votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois...
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Lane Kiffin directly responds to report he's leaving Ole Miss for Auburn
A bombshell report emerged that Lane Kiffin was planning to step down from Ole Miss and become the next head coach at Auburn this week. Then, the coach had his say. Initially, Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News in Columbus, Miss. reported that Kiffin decided to leave Ole Miss for the vacant Auburn position. ...
Major Lane Kiffin Rumor Floated Amid Ole Miss Blowout Loss
After last weekend's heartbreaking loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin's team let go of the rope this Saturday against Arkansas. Ole Miss finds itself down 42-6 with good chunk of the second half still left to play, and many are beginning to speculate that Kiffin is already looking for his next job.
2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games
South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home. On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field. The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when...
Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?
Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State complete 11-0 regular season by downing Alcorn State
Jackson State has faced 11 opponents in the 2022 regular season. Coach Deion Sanders’ Tigers vanquished each one. The victory to run Jackson State’s mark to 11-0 came Saturday as the Tigers downed Alcorn State, 24-13. The star of the game was heralded recruit Travis Hunter, who scored...
Report: Big Obstacle Emerges For Deion Sanders Coaching At FBS Level
Social media has been abuzz in recent weeks about the possibility of Deion Sanders coaching a major college program. We've covered developments such as Sanders reportedly chatting with Colorado and South Florida about coaching possibilities. Sanders then cast doubt on the validity of these ...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
Kirk Herbstreit releases top-six after crazy Week 12
Survive and advance was the theme of Week 12. At least it was for college football’s top-four, plus USC. The top-four won by a combined 26 points. None played a ranked opponent and if it weren’t for Ohio State’s defensive score in the final seconds, it would have been 19 points.
Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Nation Saturday
The host explained her absence from the college football morning show.
