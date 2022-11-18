ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics

“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
Tim Drake Attacked By Robins In ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #3 Preview

After a mysterious murder takes place in broad library, Tim, Detective Williams, and Darcy are led to three suspects…except they aren’t real? Meanwhile, Tim’s been so busy on this case, he’s forgotten the case of the boyfriend. Where’s Bernard?”. Tim Drake: Robin #3 is out...
Preview: The Fiery Saga Reaches Its Conclusion In ‘Dark Spaces– Wildfire’ #5

IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Dark Spaces: Wildfire #5 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder, artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Ronda Pattison, and letterer Andworld Design. ‘It was a crazy plan. They faced impossible obstacles and wild twists and turns they never could have imagined. Now it’s...
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 23, 2022

One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Previewing ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ #3

“Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won’t let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is…a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little…strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!”
At The Mercy Of Metallo And Company – Previewing ‘Young Justice: Targets’ #5

“Just as it seemed that Superboy was about to make some headway, enter a Kryptonite-laced Metallo! Will the team be able to finally achieve their goal and rescue Perdita, or will the Lexcorp robotics factory be their final resting place? Check out this penultimate chapter to find out!”. Young Justice:...
Preview: Creating Life From Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick up...
Take A Trip With The Good Doctor In ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’ #1 By Tradd Moore

“FROM THE MIND OF TRADD MOORE! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Strange story like you’ve never seen!”
Where Has Buffy Disappeared To?: Previewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #8

BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of The Vampire Slayer #8, dropping Wednesday from writer Sarah Gailey, illustrator Claudia Balboni, colorist Valentina Pinto, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘Where has Buffy disappeared to?. The Scooby Gang are on the case, all the while wrestling with the guilt over how they’ve treated...
Marvel Studios Taps Director Yann Demange And Writer Michael Starrbury To Reshape ‘Blade’

Blade is getting a creative retooling. A month or so after original director Bassam Tariq left the production, The Hollywood Reporter claims Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange will take the helm of the troubled Marvel Studios production while When They See Us‘s Michael Starrbury will do a page one rewrite of the script. Reportedly, the tone will go for something “dark and gritty” in lieu of employing the studio house style and hew closer to the first Blade film cycle.
Advance Review: Love Rules In `Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #1

While the apocalypse may not seem like an appropriate place for a love story, the first issue lays the groundwork for a romance for the ages. Some memorable artwork cements the beginning of what should be a strong tale of love and survival. Overall. 8.5/10. This is the way the...
Drown And Out: Previewing ‘Batman: Fortress’ #7

“Batman and his team of unlikely allies have penetrated the defenses of the Fortress of Solitude and uncovered the shocking answer that has haunted the Dark Knight from the very beginning—where is Superman? You will not be prepared for the revelation!”. Batman: Fortress #7 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
Review: Searching For Something Heroic In `Rogue State’ #1

“There’s no heroes, Marlo. There’s just you and me and a bazillion not-super villains.”. That’s what a wall-scaling Clara Cruz tells a young apartment tenant near the beginning of the issue. With vigilante groups codified by the Supreme Court, these not-so-super villains rove the streets of America’s cities looking to dispense their own brand of justice.
‘Creepshow’ #2 Will Haunt The Shelves With A Second Printing

Like its predecessor, Creepshow #1, Creepshow #2 will get a second life as its sent back to the printers. And, an all-new cover by Maria “Were” Wolf and coloured by Mike “Spooky” Spicer. Here’s a reminder of the two terrifying tales in this issue, and the...
Liam Vickers’ ‘Murder Drones’ Episode 2 Releases On YouTube

Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. Episode 2 explores more of the characters and world and I can’t wait to see how the series develops as a whole.

