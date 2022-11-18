Read full article on original website
KOMU
2019 homicide suspect makes first court appearance after extradition
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 2019 homicide suspect made her first court appearance Tuesday morning after she was extradited back to Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. This was Ricketts' initial appearance in the Callaway County Circuit Court. She appeared...
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
KOMU
Linn Creek man injured after four-wheeler flips backward
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man was seriously injured after his four-wheeler flipped backwards and landed on top of him Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports John Blackburn, 48, was driving his four-wheeler on a hill on Lakota Drive when it overturned backwards. The four-wheeler then landed on Blackburn, the patrol said.
KOMU
CPD finds no threat after reports of active assailant at Battle High School
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said there is no threat after responding to a possible active assailant threat at Battle High School on Tuesday morning. CPD said the Boone County Joint Communications received an anonymous call at 9:30 a.m. reporting an active assailant at the school. School resource...
KOMU
Endangered person advisory issued for missing girl in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks, following a missing person incident that occurred at 17004 N. Highway 65 Malta Bend. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, that incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Brooks was reported...
KOMU
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday. The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then...
KOMU
Columbia City Council rejects proposed police surveillance program
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night. FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
KOMU
MPTA honors SERVE Inc. bus driver for service to community
FULTON - If you've ever taken a ride from SERVE Inc., you might have met Scott Gaines, a bus driver who dedicates his life to giving back to others. It's a dedication to service recognized by the Fulton community, and now by the state. The Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA)...
KOMU
Boil advisory lifted for Centertown Waterworks customers
CENTERTOWN - The Village of Centertown lifted its boil water advisory Monday for all residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. The village issued the advisory on Thursday. In a news release, Centertown's chief water operator said the advisory was not due to contamination but "a precautionary effort" following...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Columbia City Council failed to pass a proposed police surveillance program known as FUSUS on Monday. The software communicates with cameras that already exist and have been installed as opposed to purchasing new cameras. Critics of the policy claimed that CPD's drafted use was too vague and that the...
KOMU
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures
Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
KOMU
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
KOMU
Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
KOMU
First ever Civic Academy graduates to be honored at Columbia City Council meeting
COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact. Participants met on Thursdays...
KOMU
Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday
The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
KOMU
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
KOMU
Missouri wins big on senior day against New Mexico State
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on senior day. Missouri improved to 5-6 on the season, keeping their bowl hopes alive. Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns. "I thought we played one of our cleanest games, best games of the year," Missouri...
KOMU
Blair Oaks football advances to Class 2 semifinals; Boonville falls in quarterfinals
Blair Oaks continued its undefeated season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis. The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season and finished with their second-lowest scoring effort, the lowest coming...
KOMU
Missouri uses second half to pull away from Mississippi Valley State
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers continued their offensive barrage in a 83-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State Sunday night. Entering this matchup against the Delta Devils, Missouri owned the best offense in the SEC and 15th best in the nation, averaging 94 points a game. After scoring 105 against SIU-Edwardsville, the Tigers looked to duplicate their success against a team that averaged 52.5 points per game.
