Marvel Studios Taps Director Yann Demange And Writer Michael Starrbury To Reshape ‘Blade’
Blade is getting a creative retooling. A month or so after original director Bassam Tariq left the production, The Hollywood Reporter claims Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange will take the helm of the troubled Marvel Studios production while When They See Us‘s Michael Starrbury will do a page one rewrite of the script. Reportedly, the tone will go for something “dark and gritty” in lieu of employing the studio house style and hew closer to the first Blade film cycle.
Review: ‘Voyagis’ #1 Creates A Fascinating New World
Creator-owned science-fiction worlds are always exciting to see. Image Comics’ Voyagis kicks off new with an interesting world, engaging action and a few unique twists. This new series kicks off created entirely by Sumeyye Kesgin, another unique element to this book. Sen is fighting for survival on the barren...
Take A Trip With The Good Doctor In ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’ #1 By Tradd Moore
“FROM THE MIND OF TRADD MOORE! Doctor Strange awakens alone in a distant world not his own. Lost of purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait! From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (SILVER SURFER: BLACK) comes a Strange story like you’ve never seen!”
Preview: The Fiery Saga Reaches Its Conclusion In ‘Dark Spaces– Wildfire’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Dark Spaces: Wildfire #5 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Scott Snyder, artist Hayden Sherman, colorist Ronda Pattison, and letterer Andworld Design. ‘It was a crazy plan. They faced impossible obstacles and wild twists and turns they never could have imagined. Now it’s...
Mr. And Mrs. Daredevil: Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #5
THE RED FIST SAGA, PART 5 – After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand. Daredevil #5 is out Wednesday 23rd November from Marvel.
Loving Life In The Big Apple: Previewing ‘Miracleman: The Silver Age’ #2
“Miracleman has his old friend back, but Young Miracleman has never felt more alone. Where can a hero from a simpler time call home in this brave new world? Remastered from Miracleman (1985) #24 with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham!”. Miracleman: The Silver Age #2 is out Wednesday 23rd...
Is History Repeating Itself? ‘Previewing Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel’ #5
TILL DEATH DO US PART! Genis-Vell and Rick Jones have been through a lot together—can they survive a final face-to-face with Death? You won’t expect how this one ends!
Where Has Buffy Disappeared To?: Previewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ #8
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of The Vampire Slayer #8, dropping Wednesday from writer Sarah Gailey, illustrator Claudia Balboni, colorist Valentina Pinto, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘Where has Buffy disappeared to?. The Scooby Gang are on the case, all the while wrestling with the guilt over how they’ve treated...
Critiquing Comics #223: ‘Here 2 Cypher’
Here 2 Cypher is an anthology of stories written by Brandon Hayes, whose story Thready Tim and Jason enjoyed back in January. Does this set of stories stack up against that book? The guys evaluate the collection in this episode. Brought to you by:. Apple Podcasts | Google Play |...
At The Mercy Of Metallo And Company – Previewing ‘Young Justice: Targets’ #5
“Just as it seemed that Superboy was about to make some headway, enter a Kryptonite-laced Metallo! Will the team be able to finally achieve their goal and rescue Perdita, or will the Lexcorp robotics factory be their final resting place? Check out this penultimate chapter to find out!”. Young Justice:...
Drown And Out: Previewing ‘Batman: Fortress’ #7
“Batman and his team of unlikely allies have penetrated the defenses of the Fortress of Solitude and uncovered the shocking answer that has haunted the Dark Knight from the very beginning—where is Superman? You will not be prepared for the revelation!”. Batman: Fortress #7 is out Tuesday 22nd November...
First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound
We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #3 Preview
“Rock and Easy Company have had some fun defending themselves against Hitler’s undead goons, but now it’s time for them to have a gas when they go on the offensive and head behind enemy lines. And hey, speaking of gas, is that a flamethrower in your hands or are ya just happy to see me? Time to burn it all down or die trying, Easy Company!”
Rise Of The All-Rider In ‘Avengers Forever’ #11 Preview
“THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION! The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group’s infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.”
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Force’ #34
“IN SPACE, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SNIKT! The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate SEVYR BLACKMORE! But where there’s crime, there’s inevitably punishment. And that’s where X-FORCE comes in along with hired hands MAVERICK and the MERCS! But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system?”
Those Real World Blues: Reviewing ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #1
‘I Hate Fairyland’ Vol.2 #1 picks up right where the series left off with the same over-the-top kinetic gruesome energy and fun, with a sharper edge dipping into the reality of what extended trauma can do to a person. Perfect jumping on spot for those both familiar and not as familiar with the series as it begins a whole new adventure that sees Gert destined to return to the place she hates the most.
Preview: The Sci-Fi Afrofuturist Series Continues In ‘Eve: Children Of The Moon’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Eve: Children Of The Moon #2, the next issue of their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘In the second thrilling issue of the follow-up to Eve, Selene divulges the details of...
Previewing ‘Strontium Dog The Son’: Featuring The Final Wagner And Ezquerra Johnny Alpha Story
Released in time for a late Christmas pressie, Strontium Dog: The Son is the final John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra Strontium Dog together with plenty more for all the Johnny Alpha fans in your life!. Coming out on Wednesday 23rd November… very shortly in fact. Where the hell does the...
Liam Vickers’ ‘Murder Drones’ Episode 2 Releases On YouTube
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. Episode 2 explores more of the characters and world and I can’t wait to see how the series develops as a whole.
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
