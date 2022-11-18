Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
North Central State College to receive $50K safety, security grant
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that North Central State College would receive $50,000 for security projects that enhance the safety of students and staff. North Central State is one of 33 colleges and universities in Ohio will receive a total of $5 million in funding for...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Byrider owners win Presidents Award; Franchise of the Year nomination
AVENTURA, Fla. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Mansfield store’s 2022 performance at the company’s annual convention. McPhie and Barrett were also...
richlandsource.com
Bo Lacey Construction wins Torch Award for ethics
COLUMBUS -- Bo Lacey Construction of Mansfield was nominated for the Torch Awards along with 5,000 other businesses in Ohio. Nineteen total businesses attended the 2022 Toast to Trusted Leaders Event and just seven of them won the Torch Award for Ethics. One of them being Bo Lacey Construction.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging offers info, support for caregivers
MANSFIELD — Most of us will be a caregiver at some point in our lives. But Nicole Williams, vice president of outreach and development for the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, said the role of caregiving is one we often don't think about until it's our turn.
richlandsource.com
RICI staff distributes free turkeys in Mansfield
MANSFIELD – Staff from Richland Correctional Institution (RiCI) spent time last week distributing free turkeys donated by the Employee Activity Committee (EAC) to local Mansfield organizations. The EAC Committee organizes various appreciation events for the staff in the institution.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
richlandsource.com
Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
richlandsource.com
Former Kingsgate Cinema to be torn down as negotiations continue with Iron Pony
MANSFIELD -- The building that once housed the former Kingsgate Cinema is going to be demolished, even as Skilken Gold continues to seek a deal with Iron Pony Motorsports. The Mansfield Planning Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to give the Columbus developer 90 days to demolish the property at 1300 Park Ave. West, an extension beyond the scheduled deadline of Dec. 4.
richlandsource.com
Mount Vernon City Schools leaves OCC to join Licking County League athletic conference
MOUNT VERNON — On Monday Nov. 21, the Mount Vernon Board of Education accepted an invitation for Mount Vernon City Schools to join the Licking County League and withdraw from the Ohio Cardinal Conference beginning in the fall of 2024. "While we were not actively seeking a new conference,...
richlandsource.com
Lanna D Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
AG Yost offers tips to avoid holiday shopping scams
COLUMBUS — Just in time for Black Friday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has some helpful tips for consumers to avoid potential scams while gearing up for the holiday shopping season. “It certainly can be the most wonderful time of the year,” Yost said, “but a scam or a...
richlandsource.com
Anthony "Tony" Michael Meckes
Anthony “Tony” Michael Meckes, 63, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tony was born July 9, 1959, in Mansfield, to Victor G. and Shirley A. (Lightfoot) Meckes. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years of employment with his family business, and worked part-time two years in the maintenance department for the VA.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Connections Academy recognizes Mansfield kindergartener
COLUMBUS – Carter Bonnett, of Mansfield, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for November in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom. Carter, a kindergartener at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his...
richlandsource.com
United Way partners with Mansfield schools, non-profits to address absenteeism
MANSFIELD — Jillian Henry can still remember an elementary school reading contest where a class pizza party was on the line. Sometimes, an incentive can energize a school building. Mansfield City Schools is taking advantage of that excitement this school year in an effort to bolster attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.
richlandsource.com
Richland Soil & Water Conservation District participates in Richland Gives
MANSFIELD -- Richland Gives is designed to encourage everyone to contribute to local nonprofit organizations they care about through a single giving website. The Richland County Foundation is hosting the day to build capacity, grow philanthropy and make the community stronger. This year’s event is taking place through Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
richlandsource.com
ODOT: Second lane of traffic will open on U.S. 30 westbound
MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
richlandsource.com
Ontario Community Craft Show set for Dec. 3
ONTARIO -- The 45th annual Ontario Community Craft Show is set for Saturday, Dec. 3. The craft show will feature over 100 vendors with handmade crafts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
richlandsource.com
David J. Barnett
David J. Barnett, age 62 recently of Mansfield and formerly of Arizona, passed away in Mansfield, Ohio on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after injuries sustained during an automobile accident near his home. Read his full announcement online: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/David-J-Barnett?obId=26407964#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of David Barnett as a living...
richlandsource.com
Bryan D. Winters
Bryan D. Winters, 45, passed away Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 7th, 1976. To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Two children from Caledonia die when minivan crashes into pond
CALEDONIA -- Two children died Monday evening when their family's minivan crashed into a pond near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around 9:33 p.m. in Claridon Township in Marion County, according to...
Comments / 0