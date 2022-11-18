Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Two children from Caledonia die when minivan crashes into pond
CALEDONIA -- Two children died Monday evening when their family's minivan crashed into a pond near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around 9:33 p.m. in Claridon Township in Marion County, according to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bus involved in minor injury crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a minor injury school bus crash that occurred on November 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52PM, on State Route 95 east of SR 98 in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a River Valley 2007 International school bus driven by Pamela...
crawfordcountynow.com
State Patrol investigating a one-vehicle fatal accident involving two children
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal car crash. Troopers received the call at 9:33 pm on November 21, 2022, of a vehicle crashed in a pond on Whetstone River Rd. and Roberts Rd. in Claridon Township, Marion County. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was driven...
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
cleveland19.com
Jackson Township police charge suspected drunken driver accused in deadly accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was indicted by a Stark County Grand Jury on multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into a car on Strausser Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.
explore venango
Police Release Information on Two-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released information on a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this month in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Saturday, November 19, this crash happened on Meadville Pike, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 7:25 a.m. on November 3.
cwcolumbus.com
Video shows Bucyrus shootout between man and police during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bucyrus police released videos showing the moments a man fired a rifle at police during a traffic stop. Jacob Davidson, 38, is accused of shooting at Bucyrus officers on Nov. 11 after they stopped him based on information from a shooting in neighboring Morrow County.
Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
cleveland19.com
Driver of pickup dies after head-on crash with semi-truck, Mansfield Police say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a pickup truck died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Nov. 17, Mansfield Police confirmed. The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. just north of the 1380 block of N. Main Street, according to police. Police said the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500...
wtuz.com
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
Ohio mall had four businesses broken into; police looking for suspects
Ohio police say they are looking for suspects breaking into local businesses at a mall. Police say the suspects have broken four businesses at the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia Police say the suspects attempted to enter the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information should contact […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Police looking for armed robber
UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
cleveland19.com
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. Richard Kiser—56...
33-year-old man dies after single-vehicle accident in Elyria on I-90 westbound
A 33-year-old man died as a result of a single-vehicle car accident on Interstate 90 westbound between State Routes 254 and 57 on Friday afternoon, according to the Elyria Fire Department.
Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub
A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub. 23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night. The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment […]
WECT
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
