Holmes County, OH

Related
richlandsource.com

Two children from Caledonia die when minivan crashes into pond

CALEDONIA -- Two children died Monday evening when their family's minivan crashed into a pond near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around 9:33 p.m. in Claridon Township in Marion County, according to...
CALEDONIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bus involved in minor injury crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a minor injury school bus crash that occurred on November 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52PM, on State Route 95 east of SR 98 in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a River Valley 2007 International school bus driven by Pamela...
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in school bus crash in Marion

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
explore venango

Police Release Information on Two-Vehicle Crash in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released information on a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this month in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Saturday, November 19, this crash happened on Meadville Pike, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, around 7:25 a.m. on November 3.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
cwcolumbus.com

Video shows Bucyrus shootout between man and police during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bucyrus police released videos showing the moments a man fired a rifle at police during a traffic stop. Jacob Davidson, 38, is accused of shooting at Bucyrus officers on Nov. 11 after they stopped him based on information from a shooting in neighboring Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
WKYC

NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
GAHANNA, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Police looking for armed robber

UPPER SANDUSKY— On November 20, 2022, at 7:27 pm, the Upper Sandusky Police Department responded to Subway located at 444 West Wyandot Avenue for an armed robbery report. A male subject entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled north.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
ELYRIA, OH
WECT

Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been...
PARMA, OH

