Fairfield, IA

Comments / 3

Tony Conger
4d ago

although their is always 2 side's to a story, they did it, they know they did it and their has to be severe consequences for their actions...

Reply(1)
3
 

KBUR

McDonough County man found guilty of Second Degree Murder

Macomb, Ill- A McDonough County Jury has found a man guilty of Second Degree Murder following a four-day jury trial. 21-year-old Brandon Whiteman was found guilty of Second Degree Murder on Thursday, November 17th in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Dalton Rose of Keokuk. Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot

SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa high school students hold remembrance ceremony

Ottumwa, Ia. — Following the tragic shooting in Colorado Springs, where 5 were killed, and 25 were injured in an attack that has been tagged with hate crime charges, a small group of high school students and community members in Ottumwa gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday night.
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

Two Warsaw men arrested following burglary

Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Warsaw men following a burglary. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th, at about 1:20 AM, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized in Warsaw, Ill.
WARSAW, IL
Pen City Current

Meredith guilty of 2nd-degree murder

FORT MADISON - Eighteen-year-old Dimari Meredith shook his head and blew a kiss to family in North Lee County Court Friday morning as he was escorted out in handcuffs after being found guilty of 2nd-degree murder. Meredith was convicted by a jury of four men and eight women of the...
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride

A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
SWISHER, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Dog saves owner in Burlington fire

A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident

AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Agencies Respond to Collision on East Side of Washington

November 7th the Washington County Communications Center received a call just before 4p.m. About an incident involving two vehicles and possible injuries with the roadway blocked, at the intersection of Wiley Avenue and Highway 92 in Washington. A 2020 Chevy X6 driven by 27-year-old Shelly Linn Stewart of Columbus Junction, ran a red light turning left onto Wiley Avenue, and struck a 2011 Honda CIV driven by Anthony James Brock of Washington. The Chevy received more than $5,000 damage while the Honda was totaled. Stewart was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and Brock for failure to provide proof of insurance. Responding to the call were Washington Fire, Washington Rescue, Washington Police, Washington EMS and Washington County Ambulance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Two people injured in Henry County crash

Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Two Warsaw men arrested after allegedly taking purse from vehicle

WARSAW, Ill. — Two Warsaw men have been arrested after the report of a vehicle burglary. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 that a vehicle had been burglarized in Warsaw. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took a report, which revealed that the owner woke up to find someone had just burglarized their vehicle and a purse was stolen. Items inside the purse were reported to have significant value.
WARSAW, IL
KCJJ

CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC

A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire

Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years

Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

