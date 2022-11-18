November 7th the Washington County Communications Center received a call just before 4p.m. About an incident involving two vehicles and possible injuries with the roadway blocked, at the intersection of Wiley Avenue and Highway 92 in Washington. A 2020 Chevy X6 driven by 27-year-old Shelly Linn Stewart of Columbus Junction, ran a red light turning left onto Wiley Avenue, and struck a 2011 Honda CIV driven by Anthony James Brock of Washington. The Chevy received more than $5,000 damage while the Honda was totaled. Stewart was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and Brock for failure to provide proof of insurance. Responding to the call were Washington Fire, Washington Rescue, Washington Police, Washington EMS and Washington County Ambulance.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO