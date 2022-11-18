Read full article on original website
Tony Conger
4d ago
although their is always 2 side's to a story, they did it, they know they did it and their has to be severe consequences for their actions...
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Ottumwa police await autopsy results for investigation into nurse practitioner's death
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Investigators have not determined what led to the suspicious death of a Southeast Iowa nurse practitioner who was found unresponsive by a co-worker last month at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell is expecting autopsy and toxicology results soon for Devin Caraccio, 27,...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man accused of shooting wife with crossbow asks for speedy trial
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A continuance has been requested in the case for an Ottumwa man who police say shot his wife with a crossbow while she slept on their couch. While discovery is ongoing, in the pretrial conference held on Monday, George Dennison, 68, also asked for a speedy trial.
KBUR
McDonough County man found guilty of Second Degree Murder
Macomb, Ill- A McDonough County Jury has found a man guilty of Second Degree Murder following a four-day jury trial. 21-year-old Brandon Whiteman was found guilty of Second Degree Murder on Thursday, November 17th in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Dalton Rose of Keokuk. Whiteman stabbed Rose in the neck...
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KCJJ
Lesson not learned: For second month in a row, North Liberty man arrested on felony meth charges after driving on barred license
Driving with meth in the car is risky, but the risk is even greater when you’re driving on a barred license. That’s lesson a North Liberty man apparently failed to learn on Sunday after he was arrested on felony charges under those same circumstances after a similar incident last month.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa high school students hold remembrance ceremony
Ottumwa, Ia. — Following the tragic shooting in Colorado Springs, where 5 were killed, and 25 were injured in an attack that has been tagged with hate crime charges, a small group of high school students and community members in Ottumwa gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday night.
KBUR
Two Warsaw men arrested following burglary
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Warsaw men following a burglary. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th, at about 1:20 AM, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized in Warsaw, Ill.
Pen City Current
Meredith guilty of 2nd-degree murder
FORT MADISON - Eighteen-year-old Dimari Meredith shook his head and blew a kiss to family in North Lee County Court Friday morning as he was escorted out in handcuffs after being found guilty of 2nd-degree murder. Meredith was convicted by a jury of four men and eight women of the...
KCJJ
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
Dog saves owner in Burlington fire
A Burlington man has his dog to thank for alerting him to a house fire Saturday night. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at about 9:20 p.m. for a report of a house fire. They arrived to find smoke coming from a single-family […]
KCJJ
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
KCJJ
IC woman wanted for skipping OWI hearing arrested after crashing car into tree
An Iowa City woman wanted by police for allegedly skipping a court date on a drunk driving charge has been arrested after police say she crashed her car into a tree in another impaired driving incident. Iowa City Police were called to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and William Street...
kciiradio.com
Agencies Respond to Collision on East Side of Washington
November 7th the Washington County Communications Center received a call just before 4p.m. About an incident involving two vehicles and possible injuries with the roadway blocked, at the intersection of Wiley Avenue and Highway 92 in Washington. A 2020 Chevy X6 driven by 27-year-old Shelly Linn Stewart of Columbus Junction, ran a red light turning left onto Wiley Avenue, and struck a 2011 Honda CIV driven by Anthony James Brock of Washington. The Chevy received more than $5,000 damage while the Honda was totaled. Stewart was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, and Brock for failure to provide proof of insurance. Responding to the call were Washington Fire, Washington Rescue, Washington Police, Washington EMS and Washington County Ambulance.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Warsaw men arrested after allegedly taking purse from vehicle
WARSAW, Ill. — Two Warsaw men have been arrested after the report of a vehicle burglary. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 that a vehicle had been burglarized in Warsaw. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took a report, which revealed that the owner woke up to find someone had just burglarized their vehicle and a purse was stolen. Items inside the purse were reported to have significant value.
KCJJ
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
Comments / 3