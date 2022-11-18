Asolo Rep director Frank Galati joins legendary artists in Theater Hall of Fame

I recently spent a long weekend in New York on my first visit in three years, and I’ll be posting a review about the shows I saw shortly after Thanksgiving. My trip to an American Theatre Critics Association conference happily coincided with the annual induction ceremony for the Theater Hall of Fame at the Gershwin Theatre. Those seeing the musical “Wicked” in the Gershwin can wander around the lobbies and see the gold-lettered names of hundreds of theater luminaries going back to the organization’s origins in 1970.

Last week, more names were added, including Asolo Repertory Theatre Associate Artist Frank Galati, who has a long affiliation with Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and who won two Tony Awards for his adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.”

Galati was there with his husband, director Peter Amster, and was introduced by B.J. Jones, the artistic director of the Northlight Theatre in Skokie. Songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, collaborators with Galati on “Ragtime” and the premiere of “Knoxville” at Asolo Rep, also were there.

Others inducted this year were master clown and actor Bill Irwin; actress Christine Ebersol; playwrights Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks and the late Ntozake Shange; and sound designer Abe Jacob. Actor Mandy Patinkin’s name also is on the wall, but he will be formally inducted next year because of a conflict with a film project.

Each of the speakers, reflecting on their long and enduring careers, provided wonderful reminders of why the theater has become so important in our lives.

I got back in time to catch up with Florida Studio Theatre’s season-opening production of “Something Rotten.” Over the weekend, I also attended the opening night of the new Asolo Rep season with “Cabaret.” That review will be available shortly on heraldtribune.com/ticket.

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s time to start planning out your holiday arts experiences. There are numerous versions of “The Nutcracker,” dozens of concerts with seasonal music and a special production of “A Christmas Carol” at Venice Theatre. We’ve compiled all the holiday performances in a handy guide. And if you’re looking for more, my colleague Jimmy Geurts has created a listing of all sorts of holiday events around the area.

This week, visual art critic Marty Fugate takes a look at an exhibit featuring the work of video artists Janet Biggs and peter campus on display at the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College. And Susan Rife talks to author Erik Larson, who will be the guest speaker in February for the Love our Libraries luncheon presented by the Library Foundation for Sarasota County.

This newsletter will be taking a break next week, but I hope you all have an enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.

Jay Handelman

