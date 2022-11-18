These 29 Famous People Changed Either Their First Or Last Name When They Became Famous But I Kinda Wish They Hadn't

Related
Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet
Ever since Katie Holmes’ messy split with ex-husband Tom Cruise, we’ve been rooting for a happier love life for the 43-year-old actress. We cheered when we found out about her romance with Jamie Foxx years ago, and then Emilio Vitolo Jr. after that, and were all a little brokenhearted when those relationships ended.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Leonardo DiCaprio Held His 48th Birthday Party, And I’m Genuinely Surprised By How Impressive The Guest List Was
Apparently my invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Every now and then, a celebrity has a birthday party where the guest list is extremely 1%. It makes you think either “damn, all famous people are friends with each other” or “wow, the Illuminati is real.”
Lea Michele Had A Great Response For The Commenters Who Still Think She Can't Read
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Forced To Dump Olivia Wilde Because of The Negativity That Came With Her?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their split on Friday through their spokesperson. A source told OK magazine more about where the two are currently and what transpired to lead to this. According to them, the "As It Was" singer ended things with the "Don't Worry Darling" director. "The negativity...
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans," and I think we really need to stop with that one.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Finneas Opened Up About How He Feels About Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie, 20, confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old singer and songwriter around Halloween.
JoJo Siwa Says She Probably Won't Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again After Her Gay Marriage Comments
"I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice."
Lindsay Lohan Is a Vision in Sheer Dress at Premiere of New Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan isn't just making a comeback to acting as her fashion game appears to be officially back and better than ever, too. Earlier this week, the Mean Girls alum, 36, attended the premiere of her new Christmas film Falling for Christmas, marking her first movie appearance in years. On...
Former One Direction Members’ Dating Histories: Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez and More!
Still the one! One Direction may have hit pause on their music together, but band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to hit play when it comes to romance. Malik's relationship with fellow English singer Perrie Edwards was a fan-favorite as the couple started dating in 2011 […]
Linda Cardellini Discusses "Dead To Me," Her Favorite Memories From "Legally Blonde," And The Impact Of "Freaks And Geeks"
Linda Cardellini takes us behind the scenes of some of her most famous roles, including the final season of Dead to Me and how incredibly lucky she feels to have worked (and become best friends) with Christina Applegate.
Kate Hudson Calls Leonardo DiCaprio's Recent Birthday Party a 'Blast': 'It Was So Much Fun'
Kate Hudson had a blast at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party!. At the Los Angeles premiere of Hudson's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday, the actress, 43, told Extra that she felt DiCaprio's 48th birthday party in Beverly Hills on Friday was "a needed bash." "It was...
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
