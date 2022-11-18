ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 29 Famous People Changed Either Their First Or Last Name When They Became Famous But I Kinda Wish They Hadn't

By Lauren Yapalater
 2 days ago

1. Johnny Knoxville's real name is Philip John Clapp.

He wanted a "snappier" name, so Johnny came from his middle name, and Knoxville came from where he was born — Knoxville, Tenessee.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

2. Al Pacino's real name is Alfredo Pacino.

Alfredo, like the pasta. Guess he didn't want to be a creamy sauce his whole life.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Amazon Studios

3. Guy Fieri's real name is Guy Ferry. Like the boat.

Fieri is actually what his family's name was before they came to the US, so he changed it back in honor of them.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

4. Jon Bon Jovi's real name is Jon Bongiovi. 🤌 Bongiovi 🤌.

He changed his name to go along with what the band was called, which was Bon Jovi, because that was easier than saying Bongiovi with an Italian accent.

Gary Gershoff

5. Olivia Wilde's real name is Olivia Cockburne. Lol. I'm five.

She chose her new last name because of Oscar Wilde, to "honor all the writers in her family."

Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

6. Tim Allen's real name is Timothy Alan Dick. Lol. Again, I'm FIVE.

When he got a job early in his career the producer basically didn't want the word "Dick" to show on screen, so he changed his name to Tim Allen. No Dick.

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

7. Kevin James' real name is Kevin Knipfing.

I guess he wasn't happy with the last name Knipfing, so he changed it in honor of one of his favorite teachers.

Gary Gershoff / WireImage

8. Michael Caine's real name is Maurice Joseph Micklewhite.

His first stage name was MICHAEL SCOTT!!! But then he changed it to Michael Caine after seeing a movie poster for The Caine Mutiny. He then legally changed his name to Michael Caine so that going through the airport would be smoother.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

9. Ty Pennington's real name is Gary Tygert Burton.

He dropped the Gary (bye, Gary!!) and went with Ty instead of Tygert. Then he changed his name to Pennington, which was his stepfather's last name, because he didn't see much of his birth father.

Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

10. Albert Brooks' real name is Albert Einstein.

He changed his name for obvious reasons.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

11. Téa Leoni's real name is Elizabeth Téa Pantaleoni.

She took her middle name and half her last name and ran with it.

Noam Galai / WireImage

12. Stevie Wonder's real name is Stevland Hardaway Morris.

He was given the name Little Stevie Wonder when he was signed to Motown records at 11. I guess he dropped the "little" when he became big.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund

13. Gigi Hadid's real name is Jelena Hadid.

Gigi was a family nickname that became a whole-world nickname.

Gotham / WireImage

14. G-Eazy's real name is Gerald.

Obviously it wasn't G-Eazy, but GERALD ?!

Unique Nicole / Getty Images

15. Meryl Streep's real name is Mary Streep. Just Mary.

Meryl was a family nickname.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

16. Camila Cabello's real name is Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao.

She dumped the Karla! She says it's because her family called her Camila and that's the name she identified with.

John Lamparski / WireImage,

17. Bruno Mars' real name is Peter Gene Hernandez.

His dad nicknamed him "Bruno" when he was two because of his resemblance to professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

18. Jason Derulo's real name is Jason Desrouleaux.

I'm assuming he changed it because we are all too stupid to correctly pronounce a French name like that.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for CATS

19. Lucy Hale's real name is Karen Hale.

For some weird reason she did not want to go by Karen. But she got Lucy from her middle name, Lucille.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

20. Shania Twain's real name is Eilleen Edwards.

First, she was Eilleen Edwards. Then she was adopted and she became Eilleen Twain. Then she met someone with the name Shania, thought it was beautiful, and decided to become a Shania herself.

Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images for ZFF

21. Andrew Lincoln's real name is Andrew Clutterbuck.

Look, I cannot imagine why he would ever want to change his name from Clutterbuck to Lincoln, but he did.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

22. David Tennant's real name is David McDonald.

His birth name was already taken with the actor's union Equity (SAG for theater), so he changed it to his new name inspired by Pet Shop Boys' frontman Neil Tennant.

David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for GOOD the play

23. Macy Gray's real name is Natalie Renée McIntyre.

She was riding her bike, fell off, and landed in front of a mailbox that said "Macy Gray." It stuck with her and then she became Macy Gray herself.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / FilmMagic

24. LL Cool J's real name is James Smith.

Ladies Love Cool James Smith.

David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

25. Shane West's real name is Shannon Snaith.

Basically, he was embarrassed by his name, so he started going by his middle name Bruce, and then changed it up altogether.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Mammoth Film Festival

26. Liam Neeson's real name is William John Neeson.

LIAM IS THE LAST HALF OF WILLIAM. I'm shook.

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

27. Meg Ryan's real name is Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra.

She went with Ryan while joining SAG because it was her grandma's maiden name. Mary, Emily, Anne, and Hyra were tossed out like garbage .

Taylor Hill / WireImage

28. Will Smith's real name is Willard Carroll Smith.

He just wanted a shorter name so people could remember him more easily. It will always be Willard to me.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

29. Finally, Michael J. Fox's real name is Michael A. Fox.

His middle name is actually Andrew, but he changed it to "J" in homage of actor Michael J. Pollard.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

