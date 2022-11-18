Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Black Friday Deals On Gaming Consoles And Accessories
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some PC gamers might argue that their Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 offers better performance, it's hard to ignore the value of a gaming console. Sure, you can set up a gaming PC in your lounge to play from your sofa, but we all know that a living room is not the PCs natural habitat. It's that lounge-centric design, utter simplicity, and, of course, console exclusives that make some people just prefer the gaming console to a gaming PC.
PlayStation Black Friday Deals Serve Up PS5 Accessories, DualSense, And Game Discounts
Sony's kicking off this year's Black Friday savings for PlayStation fans, serving up solid discounts on all sorts of games, controllers, peripherals, and more.
The Best Affordable Gaming Laptops Of 2022
It can be a hard task to find a gaming laptop that can play the games you love and won't break the bank. Here are the best affordable gaming laptops of 2022.
2022 Steam Autumn Sale Is Now Live, Just In Time For Black Friday
Steam is having a sale! Again. Like Steam sales do multiple times throughout the year, every year. Which isn't a complaint, to be clear — and much like previous years, this one is seasonally appropriate. The Autumn Sale runs from November 22 through November 29, 2022 — specifically up...
BestBuy Confirms Apple's Pro iPhones In Short Supply For BlackFriday Weekend
Apple is poised to sell fewer iPhones this season than last year, owing to a COVID-19-related supply chain issue.
Target Previews A Week Of Black Friday 2022 Deals With TVs, Appliances, And Accessories
Target is not the first establishment that comes to mind when tech enthusiasts think of places to shop for gadgets, especially on Black Friday eve. However, with its 2022 Black Friday Week Sale, the American big-box retailer is seemingly wanting to change this long-held perception. The company recently shared details about its Black Friday weeklong sale, set to commence on Monday, November 20 — lasting until November 26.
Amazon Announces 3-Day Cyber Monday Sale, Previews Deals
Amazon announced its 3-day Cyber Weekend sale following Black Friday with deals on everything from tech to beauty, to home goods at up to 70% off.
The Best Pixel 7 Cases You Can Buy Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Pixel 7 is a durable phone, but you can never trust those glass sandwiches when it comes to taking a tumble off your kitchen counter or your desk at work. So, let's put your Pixel 7 into a case to keep it safe from everything from small scratches to catastrophes.
Rode's Astonishingly Good Headphones Just Got A Snap-On Microphone Upgrade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Rode is snapping a useful accessory onto its NTH-100 headphones, with the new NTH-Mic turning the reference cans into a content-creation tool, too. Launched in March 2022, the NTH-100 headphones distinguished themselves from rivals by virtue of their transparency rather than their outright tuning, aiming for the ears of audio and video editors familiar with the brand's microphones. That meant a flatter frequency curve than headphones you might ordinarily reach for when listening to music or movies, where the EQ is typically biased to emphasize bass or the high-end for speech.
Onyx Boox Note Air 2 Plus Review: Outshining Kindle Scribe
Pros Responsive E-Ink Display Android app support Passive stylus need not be charged Stylus included Long battery life Cons Questionable power button and USB port position Poor support for third-party sketching apps No option for cellular connectivity Lacks automatic brightness control. The phrases "Android tablet" and "E-Ink display" are usually...
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0