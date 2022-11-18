The event was in Wayne. That’s about 40 minutes from where I live — one hour if there’s traffic. But the flyer said the free pre-Thanksgiving celebration would “bring people from different cultural backgrounds together” to enjoy an afternoon of food, drinks and music. That’s cool, I thought. Any opportunity to meet new people and of diverse backgrounds at that is one I’m interested in.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO