Read full article on original website
Related
The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial
The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
N.J.’s best ice cream shop is a new Filipino café, Yelp says. We investigated.
When Yelp released their state-by-state best ice cream shops list in June, they didn’t highlight perennial New Jersey favorites like Princeton’s The Bent Spoon or Holsten’s in Bloomfield, but a new dessert spot and café unfamiliar to most Garden State eaters. We had to investigate.
Jersey City signs sister city agreement with Israel’s youngest city
They may be thousands of miles apart, but they’re sister cities now. Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Mayor of Beit Shemesh, Israel, Dr. Aliza Bloch, recently signed a sister city agreement that has been in development these past few months. Initiated by the New Jersey-Israel Commission,...
Know before you go: Parking, traffic plans for the Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game
Driving and parking around the annual Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game is more an exercise of where you can’t go on College Hill around Fisher Stadium in Easton. Restrictions will start at 7 a.m. Thursday and run to the end of the game, about 2 p.m., police Chief...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
Man, son charged in stabbing at N.J. ‘TikTok’ motel where police have responded thousands of times
For North Bergen police, it appears that all roads lead to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel, a place as famous for its crime as its viral TikTok videos. Township officers were back at the 3801 Tonnelle Ave. building late Sunday night when a man was stabbed after an argument, North Bergen police Capt. David Dowd said.
How do you say ‘I’m grateful’ in Turkish? Learning the meaning of ‘şükür’ before Thanksgiving | Calavia-Robertson
The event was in Wayne. That’s about 40 minutes from where I live — one hour if there’s traffic. But the flyer said the free pre-Thanksgiving celebration would “bring people from different cultural backgrounds together” to enjoy an afternoon of food, drinks and music. That’s cool, I thought. Any opportunity to meet new people and of diverse backgrounds at that is one I’m interested in.
N.J. blaze destroys 7 celebrity trailers for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in Hudson County used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
N.J. superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
This costly Thanksgiving, sheriff’s officers volunteer to ‘share their blessings’
Sister Benedict Ann smiled beatifically as the SUVs from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office pulled into the Missionaries of Charity lot in Newark, their overhead lights flashing as officers leaped out and headed into the combined soup kitchen, community food pantry and women’s shelter. The officers were escorting...
Getaway driver in string of armed N.J. robberies gets 12 years, authorities say
A Mercer County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies in 2019, officials said. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. The Trenton native...
Driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in fatal N.J. crash, cops say
An 18-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested weeks after a crash in South River that killed a woman driving another car, authorities said. Matthew Liebowitz was speeding and ignored a stop sign moments before the Oct. 15 collision at the corner of Darrow and Virginia streets, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Jersey City woman charged with hindering in Hoboken murder
A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who was arrested Saturday in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Garcia at a public housing complex on Marshall Drive on Sept. 25.
Man convicted of fatally punching 28-year-old outside N.J. bar, authorities say
A man was convicted last week of fatally punching a man outside an Elizabeth bar in 2019, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Following a two-week trial, Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty by a Union County jury Friday of manslaughter and aggravated assault, the office said.
Remember that recall attempt against Hoboken Councilman Phil Cohen? Now forget it.
An attempt to remove Hoboken Councilman Phil Cohen from office via a recall election is dead in the water after the group behind the effort decided to focus instead on the recent school board election. The recall attempt was initially started back in May, where a notice of intent was...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
“Wonder Bred” at Novado, Record Store Day, live music, and more this weekend
Novado Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Wonder Bred,” a multi-media show by Todd Lambrix and Sean Irwin, is now open and can be seen until Dec. 18. Lambrix and Irwin have created works that are meant to help us to see the wonders and absurdities of life. Winter hours...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0