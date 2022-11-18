ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial

The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
How do you say ‘I’m grateful’ in Turkish? Learning the meaning of ‘şükür’ before Thanksgiving | Calavia-Robertson

The event was in Wayne. That’s about 40 minutes from where I live — one hour if there’s traffic. But the flyer said the free pre-Thanksgiving celebration would “bring people from different cultural backgrounds together” to enjoy an afternoon of food, drinks and music. That’s cool, I thought. Any opportunity to meet new people and of diverse backgrounds at that is one I’m interested in.
WAYNE, NJ
N.J. superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say

A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey City woman charged with hindering in Hoboken murder

A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hoboken in September, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who was arrested Saturday in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Garcia at a public housing complex on Marshall Drive on Sept. 25.
HOBOKEN, NJ
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
