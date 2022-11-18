Read full article on original website
Woman wears white dress to stranger's wedding: 'No one is going to mistake me for the bride'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As any bride will tell you, a wedding is all about the details. From the flowers to the dress, everything must be perfect.
Woman Pulls Out of Wedding After Religious Sister Refuses to Invite Her Kids Who Were Born Out of Wedlock
A woman took to Reddit explaining she was forced to pull out as Maid of Honor for her sister's upcoming wedding after learning her two kids and boyfriend had been uninvited to the ceremony, simply because she's unmarried. "Her wedding is in 2 weeks time. I was meant to be...
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
Bride knits her own gorgeous wedding dress and it only cost $300
This bride saved tons of money and has something that is truly one-of-a-kind.
After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!"
Ivanka Trump Wears Grace Kelly-inspired Blue Dress for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Ivanka Trump attended her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a blue “To Catch a Thief”-inspired dress by Galia Lahav. To celebrate her sister’s nuptials, where she served as a bridesmaid, Ivanka wore a Grecian-style baby...
My ex-boyfriend's best friend asked me on a date the day before my wedding: I was ashamed to tell him I was engaged
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It all started with a summer romance. I met a man at a bus stop. Believe it or not, he was the second man I'd met at a bus stop and the second man I'd dated whom I'd met at a bus stop.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Woman Requires Each of Her Wedding Guests to Bring a Minimum $250 Gift or They Aren’t Allowed Into the Wedding
The average wedding gift amount is about $100. While some give more, depending on financial circumstances, some also give much less. In most cases, your wedding gift amount is 100% your decision, so there's no pressure involved.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing
A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
Woman Brings Disabled Boyfriend to Brother’s Wedding Despite Not Having a Plus One
Figuring out who to give plus ones to at a wedding is a delicate thing. But as a guest, when your invite specifically says no plus ones, it's usually best to listen to the bride and groom since it's their special day, after all.
Woman Gets Slapped in the Face by Her Boyfriend’s Mom but He Falsely Accuses Girlfriend of Assault and Ends Relationship
A poll showed that about nine out of 10 people in the US enjoy a positive relationship with their mothers. 76% of those people describe the relationship as "very positive." That might have been the case for one man but after an unfortunate event that took place between his mother and his girlfriend, things are forever changed.
Woman refuses to pay for pitcher of beer she drank single-handedly during her friend's birthday dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a stay-at-home spouse and parent for decades. When she returned to the workforce in her fifties, she made a lot of friends thanks to her scintillating personality and great sense of humor.
People are begging me to change my son’s name – they say it sounds like a weapon and even my ex is mocking me
PARENTS have embarrassed their children in many ways, from dorky clothing to outdated lingo. One parent shared her baby naming blunder and people are mocking her for it, including her ex. Reddit user Blackbirds22 took to the social media platform to share her tentative moniker for her baby boy. The...
I got pregnant three weeks after giving birth – people think I’m mad, it’s crazy but I love it
BEING a parent is tough, but having two very young children makes everything that bit more complicated. One woman, Leah Roberts, has two children that were born just nine months and three weeks apart, after she got pregnant three weeks after giving birth to her first daughter. The mum-of-two gave...
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
