Black Friday: Roborock's Q7+ robot vacuum is now just $599
Amazon has discounted the Roborock Q7+ robot vacuum down to just $599. That’s down from its regular price of $869. And this is also the model that includes the auto-empty dock. So it’s a pretty good price here for this robot vacuum from Roborock. The Q7+ from Roborock...
Black Friday: Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) now start at $129
Amazon is discounting the second-generation Ring Alarm for Black Friday. It’s now as cheap as $129. Remember that Amazon does sell a few different versions of the Ring Alarm, so here’s how those prices shake out:. Ring Alarm 5-piece kit – $129 (reg. $199) Ring Alarm 8-piece...
9 Black Friday deals on AMD CPUs you don't want to miss
For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on AMD CPUs, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for your desktop gaming PC, now is a good time to consider getting a better CPU. Provided you need one, of course. There are 9 different CPU models on sale as part of the Black Friday deals, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Normally this CPU retails for $569.99. Which is a pretty steep price for a processor. But right now it’s on sale for almost half off, and you can actually grab it for $342.91.
Logitech G gaming headsets & more get deep Black Friday discounts
There’s a big Logitech G sale happening on Amazon right now for Black Friday, and you can find all kinds of gaming accessories at big discounts. This includes gaming headsets, gaming mice, gaming keyboards, and mouse mats. And there’s a large variety of each. So every gamer should be able to find something that they like and that fits their setup.
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
Black Friday: Subscribe to Peacock for $1/month, for a year
Peacock has brought back its pretty popular Black Friday deal. Where you can sign up and get Peacock Premium (that’s still ad-supported) for just $0.99 per month for your first year. Keep in mind that Peacock will renew at $4.99 per month after the 12 months are up. So...
The Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $199 for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on a bunch of Fitbit trackers and smartwatches, including the Sense 2 and Versa 4. Both of which were just released back in September and are seeing a big price decrease as part of the sales this week. This is a big deal because of how new the two smartwatches are. But also because both watches are good quality and capable wearables loaded with useful features.
Black Friday: Razer gaming chairs are up to 42% off
Razer gaming chairs are being discounted over at Amazon by up to 42% for Black Friday. If you’re in need of a new gaming chair and you want one that’s higher quality, these are some of the best prices on Razer’s gaming chairs we’ve seen. Amazon...
Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to its lowest price yet, in Black Friday Sale
Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That’s good for about half off of its regular price, and good for an all-time lowest price. So now is a great time to pick up this HDMI streaming stick!. The Roku Streaming Stick is a really...
Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers
Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
Don't miss these Black Friday deals on Astro gaming headsets
Astro makes some of the most popular and sought after gaming headsets on the market, and Amazon is discounting a handful of the best ones for Black Friday. Take the Astro A50 for example. Which is down to $249.99. This is Astro’s most high-quality gaming headset and while expensive, it comes with a rich set of features that usually tend to warrant the price for consumers.
Bang & Olufsen's gaming headset is $200 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday Amazon has drastically lowered the price on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal by $200. This is Bang & Olufsen’s gaming headset and it’s been one of our top choices for gaming headsets all year. Some things to note. This is a premium headset from a luxury audio brand. So it’s extremely expensive for a gaming headset at normal price.
You can pick up Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 for $229 during Black Friday
Amazon has just dropped the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 down to $229 for the 40mm and $259 for the 44mm models. This is good for an all-time low on both models. And this is the advertised Black Friday price. So now is a good time to grab one. This is good for $50 and $40 off respectively.
Black Friday: Save $25 on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro
Still arguably the best Android TV device on the market, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is getting its annual discount just in time for Black Friday. It is now down to just $174.99. That’s not a huge discount, sure, but it is the all-time low. Which we really only see around Black Friday and Prime Day. So now is a good time to pick one up.
The Instant Electric Dutch Oven is $100 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Instant Dutch Oven. That brings it down to just $149. That’s an all-time low price, and the lowest it has been since Black Friday last year. So now is a really good time to pick one up. The Instant...
For Black Friday you can grab the Razer Kaira Pro for only $90
The Razer Kaira Pro is one of Razer’s more intriguing headsets for gaming over the last few years and it’s currently on sale for $90 during Black Friday over at Amazon. While Black Friday isn’t technically until, this Friday, Amazon has already started its Black Friday sales and there are loads of Razer gaming accessories that have been discounted for this entire week, and that includes the Kaira Pro gaming headset.
Black Friday: iRobot's Roomba j7 drops to its lowest price ever
The iRobot Roomba j7 series have dropped to their all-time lowest prices. With the Roomba j7 being $250 off of its regular price, and the Roomba j7+ being $200 off of its regular price. Here’s how the pricing stacks up:. iRobot Roomba j7 – $349 (reg. $599) iRobot...
Corsair PC gaming accessories are up to 50% off for Black Friday
Corsair is one of the best brands out there for gaming peripherals and Amazon is having a big sale on Corsair products for Black Friday. Some accessories are as much as 50% off during the sale meaning you can save a ton of money on gearing up your gaming setup with some new stuff. For starters, you can pick up the Corsair K70 Pro RGB mechanical gaming keyboard on sale for $129.99 right now. This is down from the regular price of $179.99 and comes with Cherry MX RGB Speed switches, a magnetic soft-touch palm rest, and a full-size 10-key layout.
Black Friday: Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is $500 off
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is one of Samsung’s latest on the market with some cool new features and tech, and it’s currently on sale for Black Friday for $500 less than the regular price. When Samsung announced this monitor earlier this year, it immediately grabbed attention because of its 165Hz refresh rate and 4K UHD resolution screen.
This MacBook Air discount is the best laptop deal for Black Friday
Amazon has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $200 off. That brings it down to just $799. That is a pretty incredible deal for a laptop like this. Sure it is approaching two years old at this point. But this is still the best value on a laptop you’ll find. Whether it’s Black Friday or not.
