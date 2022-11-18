Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Alabama vs. Auburn tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Iron Bowl rivalry game on Saturday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Alabama Crimson Tide meet the Auburn Tigers in an NCAA Week 13 college football game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 (11/26/2022) at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans can watch the Auburn vs. Alabama game for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. The game, which...
Maryland FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 free as sports betting goes live
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting in Maryland is in the process of going live and new customers are now able to use our Maryland FanDuel promo...
Jets’ Garrett Wilson unloads after Patriots loss: ‘This s--- is not OK’ | Why Robert Saleh has work to do
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jets receiver Garrett Wilson couldn’t hide his frustration on the field Sunday afternoon, as the most important game of his team’s season deteriorated into one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history. And after the Jets’ devastating 10-3 loss to the Patriots at...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report: 6 offensive linemen listed, including 4 DNPs; starting corner also questionable for Thanksgiving
The short week between the Giants’ injury-ravaged loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday and their game Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, has made things difficult for head coach Brian Daboll as he tries to figure out who his team can put on the field Thanksgiving Day.
Who should Jets start at QB this week vs Bears: Joe Flacco? Mike White? Zach Wilson on a short leash?
The Jets put starting quarterback Zach Wilson on notice Monday, when for the first time, coach Robert Saleh opened the door to benching last year’s No. 2 overall pick. It’s a move that is likely to have a huge impact on the future of the franchise, but it’s also a win-now move. The Jets are 6-4, in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. They have a roster that is clearly good enough to win games now. And capitalizing on that opportunity is more important than Wilson’s development right now.
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs
PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game today vs. Vikings? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Giants’ injury report: With Wan’Dale Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson already out, more concerns arise
The Giants got beaten up during Sunday’s loss to the Lions. And they don’t have much time to heal, since they have to play on Thanksgiving in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. As expected, their Monday injury report was grim ... Did not practice:...
Ex-Giants VP says team suffers from ‘unconscious biases’
The numbers never lie, and in this case, that’s not a good thing. The Washington Post did a deep dive on the hiring of Black head coaches in the NFL. The New York Giants are one of 13 teams which have never hired a Black head coach. With the current success being enjoyed by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants won’t take another spin on the coaching carousel for at least a few more years. And that’s a problem for the Giants, according to the Post, based on the team’s hiring practices.
What channel is Baltimore Ravens game today vs. Panthers? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, meet the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, in an NFL Week 11 football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to step up or ride the pine, Mike Francesa says
That’s what former WFAN host Mike Francesa is saying about the New York Jets following their dismal 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Francesa specifically targeted quarterback Zach Wilson with his Monday morning...
Giants’ offensive line a major concern with Cowboys’ fierce defense on Thanksgiving menu
When Brian Daboll put his head on a pillow late Monday night, assuming that he did, you have to wonder what thoughts consumed the Giants coach before he dozed off for what, at best, was a short, unsatisfying sleep. Was it the secondary?. There’s a fairly good chance his team...
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
Jets’ Robert Saleh opens door to benching Zach Wilson after Patriots disaster: ‘Everything is on the table’
The New York Jets’ offense was a disaster Sunday, costing them a chance to win a game in which their defense dominated the Patriots. And coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Zach Wilson, who the Jets drafted No. 2 overall last year to be their quarterback of the future, is no longer assured to be the starter going forward.
What channel is Chicago Bears game today vs. Falcons? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, meet the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
