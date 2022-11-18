ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi

Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Who should Jets start at QB this week vs Bears: Joe Flacco? Mike White? Zach Wilson on a short leash?

The Jets put starting quarterback Zach Wilson on notice Monday, when for the first time, coach Robert Saleh opened the door to benching last year’s No. 2 overall pick. It’s a move that is likely to have a huge impact on the future of the franchise, but it’s also a win-now move. The Jets are 6-4, in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. They have a roster that is clearly good enough to win games now. And capitalizing on that opportunity is more important than Wilson’s development right now.
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs

PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
Ex-Giants VP says team suffers from ‘unconscious biases’

The numbers never lie, and in this case, that’s not a good thing. The Washington Post did a deep dive on the hiring of Black head coaches in the NFL. The New York Giants are one of 13 teams which have never hired a Black head coach. With the current success being enjoyed by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants won’t take another spin on the coaching carousel for at least a few more years. And that’s a problem for the Giants, according to the Post, based on the team’s hiring practices.
Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to step up or ride the pine, Mike Francesa says

That’s what former WFAN host Mike Francesa is saying about the New York Jets following their dismal 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Francesa specifically targeted quarterback Zach Wilson with his Monday morning...
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
