insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz EQG First Ride Review: Overhauled, But Undiluted
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class’ status as the ultimate go-anywhere Benz is revered within the company, to the point that it’s more a sub-brand rather than a mere model. When chatter about electrifying this icon arose, there were more than a few who questioned it. After all, as a candidate for electrification, there really couldn’t be a less obvious vehicle than a ladder-framed off-roader with a body that’s got the aerodynamic properties of a brick.
Renault Megane E-Tech Disappoints In Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge
The Renault Megane E-Tech is the latest all-electric model tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which is designed to test long-distance travel capabilities related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging. After a promising range test, it was expected that the French EV might be pretty...
BMC Introduces New Roadmachine 01 AMP X Performance Electric Road Bike
Swiss bike manufacturer BMC is one of the big names in the cycling world. The company has made quite a lot of impressive bikes over the years, both in the fields of road cycling and mountain biking. In keeping with the times, BMC has quite a number of e-bikes in its lineup under the AMP branding—and pretty impressive ones at that.
Hyundai US Boss Says Hybrids Provide Transition To Electric Future
Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, is one of the legacy automakers that have invested massively in new-generation electric vehicles. The company is reaping the benefits, with Jose Muñoz, Hyundai's global COO, saying at the Los Angeles Auto Show that investments in EVs are already achieving profitability and paying off with growing US market share. However, the executive noted that transitional vehicles such as hybrids are also driving the company's growth in the US.
Renault Megane E-Tech Noted Good Efficiency And Range In Bjørn's Test
The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech achieved very encouraging results in a recent Bjørn Nyland range test. The French compact EV, equipped with a 60 kWh battery, is rated at 450 km (280 miles) of WLTP range. The 40 kWh battery version is able to go 300 km (186 miles). That's the reference point for optimum conditions and rather gentle driving.
Cannondale Debuts Mavaro Neo 3 And Tesoro Neo X 2 Commuter E-Bikes
Cannondale is yet another big name in the cycling world, and has been responsible for quite a number of innovations. Personally, my favorite would have to be the Lefty fork introduced by the brand more than two decades ago. In more recent news, Cannondale is keeping abreast with the ever-changing needs of cyclists with its Neo range of e-bikes. We previously talked about the Compact Neo, a commuter e-bike with utility and practicality in mind.
VW Brand Electric Pickup For US Unlikely To Happen This Decade
Volkswagen badly needs a pickup in the United States, but its top executives appear to have different opinions on this topic. The company's new North America head Pablo Di Si thinks VW US dealers are right to demand a pickup truck, and believes any new pickup that Volkswagen potentially brings to market needs to be electrified. Using the purpose-built EV platform that Volkswagen Group is designing for Scout Motors, its independent US brand, sounds like a good idea, but things are more complicated than that.
Mazda Announces Full-Scale Launch Of BEVs In 2028-2030
Mazda announced today a major update to its Mid-Term Management Plan and basic management policies up to 2030, which is now more electrifying than ever. The Japanese company said that it recognizes the significant changes that have occurred in the business environment and intends to accelerate its electrification efforts. Mazda...
MotorTrend Impressed After Testing Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Prototype
The Fisker Ocean electric SUV just entered production in Magna Steyr’s green factory in Graz, Austria, and it’s expected to make its official market debut in the first part of 2023. However, some automotive outlets were allowed to drive some pre-production prototypes and one report based on such a drive highlights many qualities that the Ocean seems to have.
Tesla Owner Gives Honest Thoughts On Rivian R1T
The Rivian R1T is an incredibly compelling package on paper. Excellent range, a superb towing capacity, and supercar-beating performance figures are just some of the reasons why there has been so much hype around the electric truck. Furthermore, the R1T offers immense practicality with an abundance of storage space and a 54.1-inch bed.
Munro Live Compares Tesla's NACS Charging Connector With CCS1
In the recent episode of Munro Live, Scott Hoffman outlined the situation with Tesla's proprietary charging standard and how it compares to the CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) aka SAE J1772 Combo. Earlier this month, Tesla announced the opening of its charging standard with the hope that it will be adopted...
French Company Ellipse Enters E-Bike Market With New E1 Commuter
In 2017, three mechanical engineering students at the French University of Technology in Troyes formed the company that would become Ellipse Bikes. The E1 is the first electrically assisted bicycle from Ellipse Bikes. It inherits the design work done on its bigger sibling, the M1, with the addition of comfort, and is currently available for pre-order.
2023 Abarth 500e Electric Hot Hatch Unveiled Pretending It’s A Gas Car
Fiat has just revealed the first ever EV to wear the sporty scorpion badge, the 2023 Abarth 500e, which it revealed in a very striking highlighter green/yellow color that will surely grab your attention. And thankfully it does have extra power that it can shout about, although it’s not a lot more power, not quite enough to make us wholeheartedly call it a hot hatch.
Tesla Recalls 321,000 Model Y, Model 3 EVs Over Faulty Taillights
Tesla has issued a recall for more than 321,000 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles over taillights that may fail to illuminate. The company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is recalling certain 2023 Model 3 cars built between October 19 and November 5, 2022, and 2020-2023 Model Y crossovers built between May 24, 2020 and November 9, 2022. On affected vehicles, one or both taillights may intermittently fail to illuminate.
FLX’s New Menace E-Bike Pays Tribute To The Classic Schwinn Stingray
FLX Bike is an e-bike manufacturer we’ve talked about quite a bit on InsideEVs. The U.S.-based bike maker recently made headlines with its powerful and over-the-top Weapon X electric mountain bike. While the Weapon X is for the extreme and hardcore riders out there, the brand’s newest product is takes a much more laid-back approach to the world of electric two-wheels.
Pininfarina Battista Is World's Fastest-Accelerating Road-Legal Car
Automobili Pininfarina has released performance figures for the Battista electric hyper GT, and the numbers are outstanding. In a demonstration at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates where the Battista made its dynamic debut in the Middle East, the all-electric hyper GT celebrated a series of world records recently achieved in the final round of homologation.
Buick Electra E5 Crossover Leaked In China
Several images of Buick's upcoming electric crossover, the Electra E5, have leaked in China. As is often the case, when yet-to-be-revealed vehicles go for certification in China images of them pop up on the country's Industry And Information Technology website. Back in early 2020 the same thing happened with the Volkswagen ID.4, for example.
The Second Audi Charging Hub Opened In Zürich, Switzerland
Audi has opened a new charging hub in Zürich, Switzerland, the second after the pilot station in Nürnberg, Germany inaugurated late last year. The Audi charging hub Zürich opened earlier this month in the city's vibrant banking district of Oerlikon, directly in front of the parking garage at Messe Zürich (the exhibition and trade center).
Domino's Pizza Orders 800 Chevrolet Bolt EVs For Its US Stores
Domino's Pizza is electrifying pizza delivery by adding more than 800 custom-branded 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EVs to its US fleet. Arriving at select Domino's stores throughout the country in the coming months, the Bolt EVs will form the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the United States, according to the company.
