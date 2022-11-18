Cannondale is yet another big name in the cycling world, and has been responsible for quite a number of innovations. Personally, my favorite would have to be the Lefty fork introduced by the brand more than two decades ago. In more recent news, Cannondale is keeping abreast with the ever-changing needs of cyclists with its Neo range of e-bikes. We previously talked about the Compact Neo, a commuter e-bike with utility and practicality in mind.

15 HOURS AGO