BBC

Alex Fletcher: Bath City manager says striker's progress has been 'remarkable'

Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital. Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November. The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday. "We're...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
BBC

'Everybody loses - except Ten Hag' - B﻿BC pundits react to Ronaldo exit

Alan Shearer: "It's a sad end to his Manchester United career. He’s got his wish and that's really what he did the interview for. It was always going to happen. "It will be really interesting now to see if a Champions League club comes in for him. It was never going to be a match, Erik ten Hag and him."

