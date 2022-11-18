June Randle, 67, of Norwalk passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The daughter of Leroy and Lora (Skarda) Dunwald, she was born on Aug. 12, 1955, in Waukegan, Ill. On Sept. 27, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank W. Randle in Kenosha, Wis. She is survived by her...

NORWALK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO