thecountyline.net
June Randle
June Randle, 67, of Norwalk passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The daughter of Leroy and Lora (Skarda) Dunwald, she was born on Aug. 12, 1955, in Waukegan, Ill. On Sept. 27, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank W. Randle in Kenosha, Wis. She is survived by her...
thecountyline.net
Cited for OWI, man hits tree in Ontario
Operating while intoxicated, a 21-year-old Ontario man hit a tree off the 300 block of E. South Street in Ontario at 12:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Trey W. Kaiser was traveling east in his 2015 GMC Sierra when he failed to negotiate...
