Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
What potential College Football Playoff Week 13 rankings mean for Georgia football future
ATHENS — Once again, there should be little drama about Georgia’s standing in regards to this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. Though uninspiring this past weekend against Kentucky, the Bulldogs came away with a 16-6 road win. Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all played similar types of...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football ‘hellified leadership’ separates 2022 Bulldogs from last season’s nation champs
ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t hesitate when asked what separates this Georgia football team from last season’s national champions. “Hellified leadership,” Smart said, using a word that, per a quick Google search means “complete, extreme and noncomparable.”. Indeed, this version of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs...
dawgnation.com
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson gets honest with his recent play: ‘I been playing okay’
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson is his own toughest critic. The Georgia defensive leader helps hold everyone on the defense accountable, and he is no exception. “I been playing okay. I don’t feel like I’ve been playing up to the standard, the way I could play,” Dumas-Johnson said. “My teammates keep me high, my coaches keep me high, so it’s okay. I’ve got to clean up some eye control stuff, it’s been getting me here and there. Things like that … The past few weeks, practice has been a slow start for me. It definitely translate to the games. You can see it, and you can feel it. Some weeks in practice, I’m feeling good, feeling hype and in that game, I go crazy. Walking through practice, which you shouldn’t do, leads to a bad game, and I’ve definitely seen that happen the last few weeks. I agree, practice hasn’t been my best the last few weeks, but you can only look forward.”
dawgnation.com
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel compares Georgia to LSU, could come down to quarterbacks
ATHENS — Tennesee coach Josh Heupel said he sees some key similarities in Georgia and LSU, to the extent the SEC title game could come down to a battle of quarterbacks. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 6-ranked Tigers play at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, both looking to secure spots in the four-team CFP field.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball falls short 87-73 in high-scoring “Sunshine Slam” championship
ATHENS – Georgia’s offense had one of its most explosive halves yet, but could not keep up with UAB down the stretch in the Beach Bracket championship game of the “Sunshine Slam” tournament. UGA coach Mike White knew it would take a strong, full 40-minute performance...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 13 game
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a rivalry game during Week 13 of the college football season. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the rivalry game. This is the first time these two teams will play...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football aces its SEC ‘gauntlet’ knowing it has more work to do in 2022 season
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When you look at each individual game Georgia played over the prior month, you certainly pick nits within each performance. Clock management, goalline execution and turnovers were all issues at one point or another in games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. But when you...
dawgnation.com
Georgia maintains strong grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25 thanks to reloaded defense
Georgia defended its No. 1 rank in the Associated Press Top 25 poll thanks to how Kirby Smart’s reloaded defensive unit stymied Kentucky on Saturday. The Bulldogs received 62 of the 63 first-place votes (Ohio State got the other), elevating them above the No. 2 Buckeyes, Michigan, TCU and USC, which rounded out the Top Five.
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to Tennessee implosion, wild college football weekend as Georgia football wins again
There was some concern as to whether we would even have Twitter for this weekend’s college football slate. But we did and there was plenty fo react to on the weekend. Georgia came away with a ho-hum 16-6 win over Kentucky. It wasn’t a pretty performance on Saturday but it was a winning one for the Bulldogs.
Comments / 0