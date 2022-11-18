ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson gets honest with his recent play: ‘I been playing okay’

ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson is his own toughest critic. The Georgia defensive leader helps hold everyone on the defense accountable, and he is no exception. “I been playing okay. I don’t feel like I’ve been playing up to the standard, the way I could play,” Dumas-Johnson said. “My teammates keep me high, my coaches keep me high, so it’s okay. I’ve got to clean up some eye control stuff, it’s been getting me here and there. Things like that … The past few weeks, practice has been a slow start for me. It definitely translate to the games. You can see it, and you can feel it. Some weeks in practice, I’m feeling good, feeling hype and in that game, I go crazy. Walking through practice, which you shouldn’t do, leads to a bad game, and I’ve definitely seen that happen the last few weeks. I agree, practice hasn’t been my best the last few weeks, but you can only look forward.”
Georgia maintains strong grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25 thanks to reloaded defense

Georgia defended its No. 1 rank in the Associated Press Top 25 poll thanks to how Kirby Smart’s reloaded defensive unit stymied Kentucky on Saturday. The Bulldogs received 62 of the 63 first-place votes (Ohio State got the other), elevating them above the No. 2 Buckeyes, Michigan, TCU and USC, which rounded out the Top Five.
