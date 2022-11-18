The numbers never lie, and in this case, that’s not a good thing. The Washington Post did a deep dive on the hiring of Black head coaches in the NFL. The New York Giants are one of 13 teams which have never hired a Black head coach. With the current success being enjoyed by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants won’t take another spin on the coaching carousel for at least a few more years. And that’s a problem for the Giants, according to the Post, based on the team’s hiring practices.

6 HOURS AGO