ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Mets’ Jacob deGrom rumors, buzz: Yankees in the mix? Latest updates

Here are the latest updates on Jacob deGrom as the former New York Mets ace navigates free agency after opting out of his contract following the World Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. UPDATE (12:24 p.m.): SNY reports “The Yankees recently requested medical information on deGrom, according...
ATLANTA, NY
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Aaron Judge to meet with Giants; Yankees check in on Jacob deGrom

While it's possible there's a minor flurry of moves here in the Major League Baseball offseason, Thanksgiving looms in a few days and that means it's likely to be a slow week. Still, very few free agents have signed and most big names rumored to be on the trade block have thus far not been dealt. That means we're bound to see a bevy of rumors this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets have no more free agent meetings currently scheduled

It’s a busy time for Billy Eppler. But it seems like for right now, the New York Mets have established their priorities in the free agent market and do not currently have any more meetings set up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY’s Andy Martino:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Phillies extend front office exec

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a three-year extension for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The deal will take him through 2027 with the Phillies. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dombrowski has been in this role with Philadelphia since 2020. Before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Giants VP says team suffers from ‘unconscious biases’

The numbers never lie, and in this case, that’s not a good thing. The Washington Post did a deep dive on the hiring of Black head coaches in the NFL. The New York Giants are one of 13 teams which have never hired a Black head coach. With the current success being enjoyed by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants won’t take another spin on the coaching carousel for at least a few more years. And that’s a problem for the Giants, according to the Post, based on the team’s hiring practices.
NJ.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to step up or ride the pine, Mike Francesa says

That’s what former WFAN host Mike Francesa is saying about the New York Jets following their dismal 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Francesa specifically targeted quarterback Zach Wilson with his Monday morning...
NJ.com

Boston columnist slams Jets’ ‘ineptitude’ for loss to Patriots

That’s what Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy was wondering about the New York Jets and their ill-fated decision to punt the ball to New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter Sunday. By not punting the ball out of bounds, the Jets...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy