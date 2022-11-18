Read full article on original website
MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Mets view Justin Verlander as Plan B for Jacob deGrom; Mariners eyeing Yankees infielder
Major League Baseball's offseason is here, and with it comes a delightful daily heaping of rumors, news, and notes. Below, you can find all of the most notable to surface on Sunday. Mets see Verlander as backup plan to deGrom. The Mets view Justin Verlander as a "prominent possibility" if...
NJ.com
Mets’ Jacob deGrom rumors, buzz: Yankees in the mix? Latest updates
Here are the latest updates on Jacob deGrom as the former New York Mets ace navigates free agency after opting out of his contract following the World Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. UPDATE (12:24 p.m.): SNY reports “The Yankees recently requested medical information on deGrom, according...
NJ.com
Hall of Fame 2023 ballot: Ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder headlines first-timers; Alex Rodriguez returns
The National Baseball Hall of Fame released its ballot Monday for the Class of 2023. Headlining the first-timers is former New York Yankees and New York Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran. YES Network hired Beltran in January as an analyst. It was Beltran’s first MLB gig since being suspended for his...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge to meet with Giants; Yankees check in on Jacob deGrom
While it's possible there's a minor flurry of moves here in the Major League Baseball offseason, Thanksgiving looms in a few days and that means it's likely to be a slow week. Still, very few free agents have signed and most big names rumored to be on the trade block have thus far not been dealt. That means we're bound to see a bevy of rumors this week.
NJ.com
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Me and Bobby McGee (lyrics by Kris Kristofferson, song by Janis Joplin) However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market.
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
NJ.com
Mets have no more free agent meetings currently scheduled
It’s a busy time for Billy Eppler. But it seems like for right now, the New York Mets have established their priorities in the free agent market and do not currently have any more meetings set up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY’s Andy Martino:...
NJ.com
Phillies extend front office exec
The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a three-year extension for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The deal will take him through 2027 with the Phillies. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dombrowski has been in this role with Philadelphia since 2020. Before...
NJ.com
Ex-Giants VP says team suffers from ‘unconscious biases’
The numbers never lie, and in this case, that’s not a good thing. The Washington Post did a deep dive on the hiring of Black head coaches in the NFL. The New York Giants are one of 13 teams which have never hired a Black head coach. With the current success being enjoyed by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants won’t take another spin on the coaching carousel for at least a few more years. And that’s a problem for the Giants, according to the Post, based on the team’s hiring practices.
Caesars promo code for MNF: Bet up to $1,250 risk-free on 49ers vs. Cardinals
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL caps off Week 11 on Monday and a Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL is worth up to $1,250 for anyone betting on...
NJ.com
Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to step up or ride the pine, Mike Francesa says
That’s what former WFAN host Mike Francesa is saying about the New York Jets following their dismal 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Francesa specifically targeted quarterback Zach Wilson with his Monday morning...
Boston columnist slams Jets’ ‘ineptitude’ for loss to Patriots
That’s what Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy was wondering about the New York Jets and their ill-fated decision to punt the ball to New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter Sunday. By not punting the ball out of bounds, the Jets...
NJ.com
