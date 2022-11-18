Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
MedicalXpress
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with type 2 diabetes
A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. "Triglyceride levels are commonly measured as part of routine preventive care in the U.S. Understanding...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
itechpost.com
FDA Approves a Drug That Could Slow Down Type 1 Diabetes Development
The medical industry has been dedicated not just to healing the sick but finding ways to avoid being ill in the first place. They have made strides once again, as the FDA approves the first drug that slows down the development of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The intravenous medication is called Teplizumab (Tzield) according to Interesting Engineering.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
hcplive.com
Opioid Use for Bothersome Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis Could Increase Thromboembolism Risk
Data from an analysis of more than 15,000 adults with rheumatoid arthritis using opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for bothersome pain provide insight into the comparative risks of cardiovascular events and death associated with use of either agent among this patient population. A new-user active comparator study presented at...
reviewofoptometry.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Glaucoma
Cardiovascular disease, particularly atrial fibrillation, is significantly associated with glaucoma development. Experts recommend glaucoma screening for these patients. Photo: www.stopafib.org. Click image to enlarge. Atrial fibrillation is a common cardiac arrhythmia that was recently tied to increased likelihood of developing glaucoma in a study published in Eye (London). “Since cardiovascular...
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
ajmc.com
New Clinical Guidelines Recommend Finerenone for CKD Associated With T2D
Updated Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes guidelines and a consensus report with the American Diabetes Association support the use of finerenone in certain patients who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) that may be linked to type 2 diabetes (T2D). An update to the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines...
ajmc.com
Certain CSF Biomarker May Foretell Nusinersen Response in Children With SMA
Using data from patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1 and 2, researchers observed that chitotriosidase 1 levels in cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) changed over time after treatment with nusinersen, suggesting that the change could be indicative of treatment response. A certain biomarker in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) may be...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
diabetesdaily.com
Can Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Help People with Type 1?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. New drugs have been developed to help people with type 2 diabetes lose weight, lower glucose, and prevent complications. These options have not been approved to treat type 1. Researchers suggest that these therapies could provide major benefits for people with type 1 diabetes.
ajmc.com
CKD Severity, Proteinuria Associated With Risk of Prurigo Nodularis
Korean patients who had more advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), defined by estimated glomerular filtration rate of 29 or less vs 90 or more, and presence of proteinuria were associated with greater risk of prurigo nodularis. Patients with advanced and end-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) were associated with an increased...
Medical News Today
Cholesterol: 6 heart health supplements may not be as effective as statins
A new study compares the effectiveness of so-called cholesterol-lowering supplements to a statin, rosuvastatin. While the statin lowered participants’ LDL cholesterol over a period of 28 days, the supplements performed no better than a placebo. It is important to note that the manufacturer of rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca, funded the study.
