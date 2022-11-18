Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Giants draft bust is hurt … again
Kadarius Toney exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-27 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. It was not specified which hamstring he injured. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the New York Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs,...
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
Giants flop vs. Lions: How badly does this damage playoff hopes entering Thanksgiving in Dallas?
The Giants had a winnable home game Sunday against the Lions. And they didn’t just lose it, 31-18. They completely flopped, while looking every bit like the rebuilding team everyone envisioned this season, before they started stacking wins and shocking the NFL. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Uh oh. Giants look like the bad team everyone expected in listless loss to the Lions | Politi
Well, Giants fans, you can look at this Dud vs. Detroit two ways:. 1. That it was the ultimate trap game with a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas on deck, that it was an inevitable course correction that happens to every team in the NFL eventually, that it was the first bad loss under head coach Brian Daboll, and most of all, that you would have signed for a 7-3 record in late November because you might have signed for 7-10 the entire season.
Giants’ injury report: With Wan’Dale Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson already out, more concerns arise
The Giants got beaten up during Sunday’s loss to the Lions. And they don’t have much time to heal, since they have to play on Thanksgiving in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. As expected, their Monday injury report was grim ... Did not practice:...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Who should Jets start at QB this week vs Bears: Joe Flacco? Mike White? Zach Wilson on a short leash?
The Jets put starting quarterback Zach Wilson on notice Monday, when for the first time, coach Robert Saleh opened the door to benching last year’s No. 2 overall pick. It’s a move that is likely to have a huge impact on the future of the franchise, but it’s also a win-now move. The Jets are 6-4, in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. They have a roster that is clearly good enough to win games now. And capitalizing on that opportunity is more important than Wilson’s development right now.
Ex-Pro Bowler: Jets need to bench Zach Wilson, start Joe Flacco
New York Jets fans are not happy after Sunday. The Jets fell to 6-4 after losing 10-3 to the New England Patriots, the second loss of the season to their division rival. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback Samari Rolle has a...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni praises the next man up for doing the ‘dirty work’ after Dallas Goedert’s injury
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was in a different position than he was not used to lining up in this season: In front of a television, watching his teammates take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Goedert was able to see the Eagles find a way to come away with a 17-16 win, improving their record to 9-1.
Jets’ possible QB options for 2023 with Zach Wilson’s future uncertain
The Jets opened the door to benching Zach Wilson on Monday, the first time they have shown that their faith is wavering in their 2021 No. 2 overall pick. And Wilson should be on shaky ground because he hasn’t been good enough on or off the field. He’s completed less than 60% of his passes and failed to take accountability for his poor play.
Giants’ injury report: 2 starting offensive linemen, starting cornerback questionable for Thanksgiving
The short week between the Giants’ injury-ravaged loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday and their game Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, has made things difficult for head coach Brian Daboll as he tries to figure out who his team can put on the field Thanksgiving Day.
Ex-Giants VP says team suffers from ‘unconscious biases’
The numbers never lie, and in this case, that’s not a good thing. The Washington Post did a deep dive on the hiring of Black head coaches in the NFL. The New York Giants are one of 13 teams which have never hired a Black head coach. With the current success being enjoyed by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants won’t take another spin on the coaching carousel for at least a few more years. And that’s a problem for the Giants, according to the Post, based on the team’s hiring practices.
Giants’ offensive line a major concern with Cowboys’ fierce defense on Thanksgiving menu
When Brian Daboll put his head on a pillow late Monday night, assuming that he did, you have to wonder what thoughts consumed the Giants coach before he dozed off for what, at best, was a short, unsatisfying sleep. Was it the secondary?. There’s a fairly good chance his team...
Vengeful Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni rubs Indianapolis Colts’ nose in a heartbreaking loss — in honor of his buddy
For a week, the Indianapolis Colts’ world had been crowing about the firing of head coach Frank Reich and the hiring of Jeff Saturday, a former Colts lineman with zero NFL coaching experience — how Saturday would “shock people,” how he would change the culture and fire up the fans with “a bolt of charm and energy.”
Jets’ Robert Saleh opens door to benching Zach Wilson after Patriots disaster: ‘Everything is on the table’
The New York Jets’ offense was a disaster Sunday, costing them a chance to win a game in which their defense dominated the Patriots. And coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Zach Wilson, who the Jets drafted No. 2 overall last year to be their quarterback of the future, is no longer assured to be the starter going forward.
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs
PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
After Adoree’ Jackson’s injury (on punt return, no less) will Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tear up Giants?
The Giants’ secondary has been decimated by injuries this season. Which could mean Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tearing up coordinator Wink Martindale’s Giants defense on Thanksgiving in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The latest big blow: No. 1 cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is out four...
NFL analysts: Jets’ Zach Wilson shows ‘insecurity’ with ‘pathetic’ comments
Zach Wilson is not a fan favorite right now. The quarterback’s disappointing performance Sunday headlined the New York Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
