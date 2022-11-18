Read full article on original website
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
One of Razer's best gaming headsets is 44% off for Black Friday
For Black Friday Amazon is slashing prices on Razer gaming headsets, including one of its most popular options, the BlackShark V2 Pro. This is a wireless gaming headset with all the features you could want in a gaming headset. Decent battery life, spatial sound with the THX 7.1 spatial surround sound tech, a detachable mic, and multi-platform compatibility. And it’s currently on sale for $99.99 down from $179.99.
Black Friday: Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) now start at $129
Amazon is discounting the second-generation Ring Alarm for Black Friday. It’s now as cheap as $129. Remember that Amazon does sell a few different versions of the Ring Alarm, so here’s how those prices shake out:. Ring Alarm 5-piece kit – $129 (reg. $199) Ring Alarm 8-piece...
Corsair PC gaming accessories are up to 50% off for Black Friday
Corsair is one of the best brands out there for gaming peripherals and Amazon is having a big sale on Corsair products for Black Friday. Some accessories are as much as 50% off during the sale meaning you can save a ton of money on gearing up your gaming setup with some new stuff. For starters, you can pick up the Corsair K70 Pro RGB mechanical gaming keyboard on sale for $129.99 right now. This is down from the regular price of $179.99 and comes with Cherry MX RGB Speed switches, a magnetic soft-touch palm rest, and a full-size 10-key layout.
Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to its lowest price yet, in Black Friday Sale
Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That’s good for about half off of its regular price, and good for an all-time lowest price. So now is a great time to pick up this HDMI streaming stick!. The Roku Streaming Stick is a really...
Black Friday: Subscribe to Peacock for $1/month, for a year
Peacock has brought back its pretty popular Black Friday deal. Where you can sign up and get Peacock Premium (that’s still ad-supported) for just $0.99 per month for your first year. Keep in mind that Peacock will renew at $4.99 per month after the 12 months are up. So...
Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers
Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
Shop 20% off Spanx with deals on shapewear, leggings and more for Black Friday
Get 20% off everything in the Spanx store through Tuesday, November 29. Shop Spanx shapewear, leggings, jeans, sportsbras and more while supplies last.
For Black Friday you can grab the Razer Kaira Pro for only $90
The Razer Kaira Pro is one of Razer’s more intriguing headsets for gaming over the last few years and it’s currently on sale for $90 during Black Friday over at Amazon. While Black Friday isn’t technically until, this Friday, Amazon has already started its Black Friday sales and there are loads of Razer gaming accessories that have been discounted for this entire week, and that includes the Kaira Pro gaming headset.
Black Friday: Save $25 on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro
Still arguably the best Android TV device on the market, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is getting its annual discount just in time for Black Friday. It is now down to just $174.99. That’s not a huge discount, sure, but it is the all-time low. Which we really only see around Black Friday and Prime Day. So now is a good time to pick one up.
Save $200 on iRobot's best robot vacuum this Black Friday
Amazon is handing the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ its first discount for Black Friday. It is currently $200 off, knocking down its price to just $899. That’s a pretty good deal for this robot vacuum, since it can also mop. The Roomba Combo j7+ is basically the same as...
The Instant Electric Dutch Oven is $100 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Instant Dutch Oven. That brings it down to just $149. That’s an all-time low price, and the lowest it has been since Black Friday last year. So now is a really good time to pick one up. The Instant...
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get $30 shaved off for Black Friday
Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on sale for the first time, now just $199. That’s going to save you $30 off of its regular price. Making this a really great time to pick up a pair. All three colors of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are...
Black Friday: iRobot's Roomba j7 drops to its lowest price ever
The iRobot Roomba j7 series have dropped to their all-time lowest prices. With the Roomba j7 being $250 off of its regular price, and the Roomba j7+ being $200 off of its regular price. Here’s how the pricing stacks up:. iRobot Roomba j7 – $349 (reg. $599) iRobot...
Black Friday knocks the Instant Vortex Plus XL air fryer down to its all-time lowest price
Amazon has the Instant Vortex Plus XL air fryer on sale today as part of its Black Friday sale. It’s now down to just $129.95. That’s shaving $50 off of its regular price. Making this a really great time to pick one up. There’s also some other air...
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing: video
The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing, it seems. The company has confirmed that the phone sold really well during AliExpress’ 11.11 sale, and that it has “stepped up” the production of the device. The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing,...
Save $800 on Razer Blade 14 plus more on Razer PC components
Black Friday week is here and already there are some really excellent deals going around, like this deal on the Razer Blade 14 where you can save $800 off the original listed price. Normally this laptop retails for $2,799.99, but during Black Friday Amazon has it on sale for $1,999.99 which is a great price for this model of the Razer Blade 14. It comes with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage of all those games.
