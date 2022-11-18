Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Digital Trends
Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals: Early sales to shop now
Black Friday deals are arriving a week ahead of schedule this year — time to upgrade your home theater setup. If there were ever a time to indulge in a ridiculously large and expensive TV, Black Friday TV deals are your chance to do it without feeling guilty. We’ve gathered up the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals we can find ahead of the November 25 shopping holiday. While none of these are in our best TVs list, many of them are the previous year’s model or the baby brother version of some of our favorites. It’s time to treat yourself.
Autoweek.com
25+ Best Amazon Black Friday Deals to Take Advantage of Now
Without fail, Amazon pulls through every year with some of the best deals for Black Friday, and 2022 is no exception. From home improvement needs, to fun gadgets that pass the time, you can find a variety of products for your needs. Whether you're looking for a gift for someone special or just wanting to splurge for yourself, Amazon has you covered.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
CNET
Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022
Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
Walmart Deals for Days: Today's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're shopping Walmart's early Black Friday sale this weekend, start here. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for...
CNET
Walmart's Black Friday PS5 Bundle Is Now Available. Here's How to Get It
The PS5 remains at the top of many holiday wish lists. It's not as impossible to get as it was during the 2020 and 2021 Christmas shopping seasons, but you have to know where to look. And today, that means Walmart. As part of the third wave of its early Black Friday deals, the megaretailer has the console bundled with the PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok game. It's available in two flavors: the high-end (with Blu-ray) version for $559, and the "digital" version of the PS5 (which is identical except for its lack of a Blu-ray drive) for $459.
Digital Trends
2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals: Dell, HP and Microsoft from $99
While Black Friday is almost here — we’re so close — it’s not officially here yet, and it’s scheduled to take place on November 25th like years prior. Even so, many retailers have already started their sales, giving all of us the chance to beat the shopping rush, while still partaking in the discounts and libations. We’re talking about Black Friday-worthy prices, available now, nearly a week early. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now, particularly including the best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals from some of the greats like Dell, HP, Microsoft, and more.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) now start at $129
Amazon is discounting the second-generation Ring Alarm for Black Friday. It’s now as cheap as $129. Remember that Amazon does sell a few different versions of the Ring Alarm, so here’s how those prices shake out:. Ring Alarm 5-piece kit – $129 (reg. $199) Ring Alarm 8-piece...
AOL Corp
QVC just dropped epic Black Friday deals on HP, Ugg, Dyson, PS5 and beyond — save over $200
Are you the type to wait 'til the last minute to do your holiday shopping because it's all just too daunting? Well, wait no longer. We've got the best tips to shop smarter instead of longer, including great deals to grab now. And to help you out even more, we selected these amazing QVC gifts — all on sale for early Black Friday — so you can win the holidays. From laptops to air fryers, vacs to aloe-infused socks(!), folks will actually want a gift with your name on the "From" tag. But you do need to act fast, because with prices this low, supplies will not last. So with that in mind, let's get shopping!
Engadget
Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are cheaper than ever for Black Friday
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black...
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Razer gaming chairs are up to 42% off
Razer gaming chairs are being discounted over at Amazon by up to 42% for Black Friday. If you’re in need of a new gaming chair and you want one that’s higher quality, these are some of the best prices on Razer’s gaming chairs we’ve seen. Amazon...
Engadget
Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off
Walmart's best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off
Costco’s Black Friday Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and it is always a great time to find deals on tech and electronics. Wholesale retailer Costco is among the stores participating in Black...
Android Headlines
9 Black Friday deals on AMD CPUs you don't want to miss
For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on AMD CPUs, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for your desktop gaming PC, now is a good time to consider getting a better CPU. Provided you need one, of course. There are 9 different CPU models on sale as part of the Black Friday deals, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Normally this CPU retails for $569.99. Which is a pretty steep price for a processor. But right now it’s on sale for almost half off, and you can actually grab it for $342.91.
Phone Arena
Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price
Apple's first rugged smartwatch aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Ultra, is finally getting a decent discount, just in time for the holiday sale season. The Watch Ultra can be described as an outdoorsy version of the flagship Watch Series 8, packing all of the health and fitness features that users have come to expect from Apple such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen readings, and adding sporty features on top of that.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Roborock's Q7+ robot vacuum is now just $599
Amazon has discounted the Roborock Q7+ robot vacuum down to just $599. That’s down from its regular price of $869. And this is also the model that includes the auto-empty dock. So it’s a pretty good price here for this robot vacuum from Roborock. The Q7+ from Roborock...
Android Headlines
Bang & Olufsen's gaming headset is $200 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday Amazon has drastically lowered the price on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal by $200. This is Bang & Olufsen’s gaming headset and it’s been one of our top choices for gaming headsets all year. Some things to note. This is a premium headset from a luxury audio brand. So it’s extremely expensive for a gaming headset at normal price.
Android Headlines
Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers
Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
