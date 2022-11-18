Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to its lowest price yet, in Black Friday Sale
Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That’s good for about half off of its regular price, and good for an all-time lowest price. So now is a great time to pick up this HDMI streaming stick!. The Roku Streaming Stick is a really...
Android Headlines
Sonos' Black Friday Sale brings massive savings to its popular speakers
Sonos rarely discounts its products. Typically, when they go on sale, it’s with a gift card. So this is one of the rare times where you can grab some new Sonos speakers at a discount. Here’s the complete list:. Sonos Roam SL – $127.20 (reg. $159) Sonos...
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Subscribe to Peacock for $1/month, for a year
Peacock has brought back its pretty popular Black Friday deal. Where you can sign up and get Peacock Premium (that’s still ad-supported) for just $0.99 per month for your first year. Keep in mind that Peacock will renew at $4.99 per month after the 12 months are up. So...
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) now start at $129
Amazon is discounting the second-generation Ring Alarm for Black Friday. It’s now as cheap as $129. Remember that Amazon does sell a few different versions of the Ring Alarm, so here’s how those prices shake out:. Ring Alarm 5-piece kit – $129 (reg. $199) Ring Alarm 8-piece...
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Google's Nest Thermostat drops to its lowest price ever
For Black Friday, Google has discounted the Nest Thermostat down to its lowest price yet. It’s now just $89.99, which is $40 off of its regular price. However, your power company might give you a rebate of $50 or more, for buying one. Making this almost pay for itself instantly.
Android Headlines
The Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $199 for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on a bunch of Fitbit trackers and smartwatches, including the Sense 2 and Versa 4. Both of which were just released back in September and are seeing a big price decrease as part of the sales this week. This is a big deal because of how new the two smartwatches are. But also because both watches are good quality and capable wearables loaded with useful features.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Razer gaming chairs are up to 42% off
Razer gaming chairs are being discounted over at Amazon by up to 42% for Black Friday. If you’re in need of a new gaming chair and you want one that’s higher quality, these are some of the best prices on Razer’s gaming chairs we’ve seen. Amazon...
Android Headlines
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Roborock's Q7+ robot vacuum is now just $599
Amazon has discounted the Roborock Q7+ robot vacuum down to just $599. That’s down from its regular price of $869. And this is also the model that includes the auto-empty dock. So it’s a pretty good price here for this robot vacuum from Roborock. The Q7+ from Roborock...
Android Headlines
9 Black Friday deals on AMD CPUs you don't want to miss
For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on AMD CPUs, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for your desktop gaming PC, now is a good time to consider getting a better CPU. Provided you need one, of course. There are 9 different CPU models on sale as part of the Black Friday deals, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Normally this CPU retails for $569.99. Which is a pretty steep price for a processor. But right now it’s on sale for almost half off, and you can actually grab it for $342.91.
Android Headlines
Bang & Olufsen's gaming headset is $200 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday Amazon has drastically lowered the price on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal by $200. This is Bang & Olufsen’s gaming headset and it’s been one of our top choices for gaming headsets all year. Some things to note. This is a premium headset from a luxury audio brand. So it’s extremely expensive for a gaming headset at normal price.
Android Headlines
Get in the game with Turtle Beach at these Black Friday prices
Before Razer ventured into the gaming headset scene, a brand named Turtle Beach was blazing the trail for better quality console gaming audio. The company’s first headset came out in 2005, a year before Razer released its Barracuda HP-1, which was a PC headset. Now Turtle Beach has lots of headsets on offer for both console and PC platforms. And quite a few of them are on sale right now with discounts that take as much as 50% off the regular price.
Android Headlines
The Instant Electric Dutch Oven is $100 off for Black Friday
For Black Friday, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Instant Dutch Oven. That brings it down to just $149. That’s an all-time low price, and the lowest it has been since Black Friday last year. So now is a really good time to pick one up. The Instant...
Android Headlines
Corsair PC gaming accessories are up to 50% off for Black Friday
Corsair is one of the best brands out there for gaming peripherals and Amazon is having a big sale on Corsair products for Black Friday. Some accessories are as much as 50% off during the sale meaning you can save a ton of money on gearing up your gaming setup with some new stuff. For starters, you can pick up the Corsair K70 Pro RGB mechanical gaming keyboard on sale for $129.99 right now. This is down from the regular price of $179.99 and comes with Cherry MX RGB Speed switches, a magnetic soft-touch palm rest, and a full-size 10-key layout.
Android Headlines
Don't miss these Black Friday deals on Astro gaming headsets
Astro makes some of the most popular and sought after gaming headsets on the market, and Amazon is discounting a handful of the best ones for Black Friday. Take the Astro A50 for example. Which is down to $249.99. This is Astro’s most high-quality gaming headset and while expensive, it comes with a rich set of features that usually tend to warrant the price for consumers.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Save $25 on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro
Still arguably the best Android TV device on the market, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro is getting its annual discount just in time for Black Friday. It is now down to just $174.99. That’s not a huge discount, sure, but it is the all-time low. Which we really only see around Black Friday and Prime Day. So now is a good time to pick one up.
Android Headlines
For Black Friday you can grab the Razer Kaira Pro for only $90
The Razer Kaira Pro is one of Razer’s more intriguing headsets for gaming over the last few years and it’s currently on sale for $90 during Black Friday over at Amazon. While Black Friday isn’t technically until, this Friday, Amazon has already started its Black Friday sales and there are loads of Razer gaming accessories that have been discounted for this entire week, and that includes the Kaira Pro gaming headset.
Android Headlines
This MacBook Air discount is the best laptop deal for Black Friday
Amazon has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $200 off. That brings it down to just $799. That is a pretty incredible deal for a laptop like this. Sure it is approaching two years old at this point. But this is still the best value on a laptop you’ll find. Whether it’s Black Friday or not.
Android Headlines
Sign up for HBO MAX in its epic Black Friday Deal
HBO MAX has a pretty epic Black Friday deal available right now. Where you can sign up for the service and get your first three months for $1.99 per month. Normally, HBO MAX would cost you $9.99 per month. So that is a pretty good deal. Though, it is unfortunately, only for the ad-supported tier of the service.
Android Headlines
Game in comfort with these Black Friday deals from Respawn & more
When it comes to comfort in gaming, you want more than just comfort for your ears and hands, which is why these Black Friday deals on gaming furniture from Respawn and CordaRoy’s are excellent pickups. If you’re gaming at your PC, a decent chair is a must-have. You’ll more than likely be sitting in it for hours on end. And the last thing you want is to feel uncomfortable after all that.
