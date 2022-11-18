Read full article on original website
EW.com
Roslyn Singleton, America's Got Talent and Ellen fan fave, dies at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her husband Ray Singleton, died Tuesday after undergoing several rounds of treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. She was 39. Ray Singleton confirmed the news on Instagram, writing that it was time...
Upworthy
Mom captures powerful moment her 2-yr-old son thought Disney's 'Encanto' character was him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Representations matter and an image of a 2-year-old son standing in front of the TV alongside a still from 'Encanto' smiling from ear to ear is the reason why. Kaheisha Brand was watching Disney's Encanto with her 2-year-old son Kenzo when a character that looked just like him came on screen. Kenzo's connection with the character Antonio was almost immediate and couldn't help smiling. When Kenzo saw that his curly hair and brown skin matched with the character's appearance, he was glued to the TV and followed Antonio's journey keenly. Kenzo thought he was seeing himself onscreen. His Mom, Kaheisha, shared an image of her son standing beside Antonio, all smiles. She also posted one of Kenzo watching 'himself' on screen. She captioned the Instagram post: "Check Kenzo out in the new Disney Movie 'Encanto' lol."
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed
"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of my brother and my...
The Hollywood Reporter
Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”
Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
HuffPost
Author Posts TikTok Asking Lizzo To Wear Her Dress — And She Actually Sent One
Aurielle Marie called Lizzo's sweet gesture "the gift of a lifetime."
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Says Speaking Spanish In Marvel Film “Was A Gift”
Lupita Nyong’o made her dream a reality by filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when she was able to speak Spanish. The Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave was born in México City to Kenyan parents. “I was so excited about it,” she said at a round table for Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” Nyong’o said that the Marvel movie “represents different sides of my...
BET
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At 28
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who was known for numerous hits over the past decade, has reportedly passed away. He was 28. Denzil Smith, the singer’s brother, took to Instagram to reveal the tragic news. In an emotional video, Smith noted that Smyth, born Brandon Smith, died Thursday morning (November 17) from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He added that while the singer was in the ICU, fans brought him many smiles by creating social media challenges for his latest single, “Twerkaholic Part 2.”
Decider.com
‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47 Following Leukemia Battle
Nicki Aycox, the actor best known for portraying Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed her death on Facebook on Nov. 17, where she wrote, “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side.”
BET
Congratulations!: Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Boy With Heartwarming Photos
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy! The couple announced the birth of their first child together on Friday (Nov. 18) with heartfelt photos. "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani," the mom happily captioned a series of Instagram photos that documented the arrival of baby Noah Hasani.
Chris Brown Gets Booed at AMAs, Kelly Rowland Tells Audience to 'Chill Out'
Kelly Rowland came to Chris Brown‘s defense on Sunday while presenting him with Favorite Male R&B Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards. Rowland’s announcement of Brown’s win elicited boos from several audience members at the Microsoft Theater, but the former Destiny’s Child singer was quick to shut them down. “Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” Rowland began. Upon hearing the negative reactions, she replied, “Excuse me, chill out,” pointing a finger in the general area of the boos. “I want to tell Chris, ‘Thank you so much for making great R&B music,'” Rowland said....
BET
Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Audience At AMAs After Booing Chris Brown's Win For 'Favorite Male R&B Artist'
Singer Kelly Rowland doesn’t play about fellow singer Chris Brown. On last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs), Rowland was the emcee during the “Favorite Male R&B” category, which the 33-year-old won, and she reminded the audience who the “Forever” singer was after the crowd booed his win. He beat Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd but wasn’t there to accept the accolade.
Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Starves
There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, its gross stands at $546 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Where the Sequel's Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in...
Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean
Watch: Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Big Sean Tattoo. A new member has been added to Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's clique. Jhené and Big Sean have expanded their family by welcoming a baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8. Both Jhené and Big Sean shared details on Noah's birth, as well as photos from the experience.
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Sells Her Catalog In Eight-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold off her master recordings and publishing catalog to Domain Capital in a lucrative eight-figure deal. According to Billboard, the deal finds Iggy handing over “100 percent of her existing catalog,” but there’s a clause where she can earn future revenue on her masters.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
Vibe
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute
Chris Brown has accused the American Music Awards of preventing him from taking the stage. The 33-year-old R&B singer shared video footage of a rehearsal on Instagram, alleging the run-through was for the 50th annual event. In his seven-minute clip upload, Brown is seen practicing choreography with a crew of dancers. The clip featured the Grammy Award-winning singer and his team dancing to his song “Under The Influence,” before transitioning to Jackson’s “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin,” and “Thriller.”More from VIBE.comAkon Says Chris Brown's Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael JacksonJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Soundtrack Certified 6x Platinum As Album Turns 20
Eminem has earned another platinum certification for the 8 Mile soundtrack, just as he wraps up his final celebration of the project’s 20th anniversary. According to the official website of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), 8 Mile earned its 6x platinum certification on November 17, just weeks after the project’s official anniversary, which fell on October 29.
Jason David Frank, ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star, Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, the actor who originated the role of Tommy Oliver a.k.a. the Green Ranger in the “Power Rangers” franchise, died Nov. 19 in Texas. He was 49 years old. Frank’s death was confirmed to the Associated Press by his manager, Justine Hunt. No further details about the actor’s death could be confirmed, but she asked for the “privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.” “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” premiered in 1993 on Fox Kids, airing for three years for a young audience enthused...
‘Black Kisses,’ Exploring Love and the Devil, Gets Clip, Premieres at Tallinn, as Ventana Sur Follows (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales agent Begin Again Films has dropped a clip of “Black Kisses,” (“Besos negros,”), from Colombia’s Alejandro Naranjo and the director’s latest doc-feature, in the run-up to its world premiere on Nov. 19 at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Shared in exclusivity with Variety by Begin Again Films, the clip shows Edgar Kerval, one of the four main protagonists, cleansing themselves with a ceremony in a Colombian river. The film screens at Tallinn Black Nights, in the Rebels with a Cause competition, alongside 10 other features, all billed as independent films that challenge. After leaving Tallinn, the film will be presented to market at...
